Robofly Market Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2018 – 2026

The demand within the global robofly market has been rising on account of advancements in the field of automation technology. The advent of robofly was a landmark in the domain of automated technologies, and several technical organisations have lauded this invention. The presence of robofly technology has enabled growth across multiple industries and sectors. Robofly is an automated flying insect that gets its power from an external source. The device has no in-built battery because the latter would prevent the device from flying. The use of robofly technology across a wide range of domains has played a vital role in the growth of the global market. Hence, it is safe legit to prognosticate that the global robofly market would accumulate voluminous revenues in the years to come. Â

The field of robotics has gained traction from multiple investors, and this factor has given a thrust to the growth of the global robofly market. Furthermore, the invention of robofly generated ripples across the technological circles, and several institutes have experimented with robofly technology. Hence, the next few years are projected to be vital for vendors within the global robofly market. It is expected that the robofly would find relevance in several other industries in the years to come. Â

On the basis of geography, the global robofly market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The robofly market in North America is expected to endow lucrative opportunities in the forthcoming years. This projection majorly owes to the conceptualisation of robofly technology in the region.

Insect-sized flying robots could help with time-consuming tasks like surveying crop growth on large farms or sniffing out gas leaks. These robots soar by fluttering tiny wings because they are too small to use propellers, like those seen on their larger drone cousins. Small size is advantageous because these robots are cheap to make and can easily slip into tight places that are inaccessible to big drones. But current flying robo-insects are still tethered to the ground. The electronics they need to power and control their wings are too heavy for these miniature robots to carry. RoboFly is slightly heavier than a toothpick and is powered by a laser beam. Â

Robofly Market – Drivers and Restraints

Robofly uses a tiny onboard circuit that converts the laser energy into enough electricity to operate its wings. In contrast, RoboFly is powered by a laser instead of a wire or a battery. That laser shines on a photovoltaic cell, which is mounted on top of the robot. An its own, that cell converts the laser light to just seven valets of electricity, so a built-in circuit boosts that to the 240 valets needed to flap the wings. Else, that circuit includes a microcontroller, which tells the robot when and how to flap its wings ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å on RoboBee, that sort of thinking is handled via a tether-linked external controller. RoboFly can only take off and land in its current form, as doing anything else moves its photovoltaic cell out of alignment with the laser. Though, researchers hope that the laser will be able to track with the robot as it flies, continuously powering it. It's even possible that future versions of the robot might be able to harvest energy from radio frequency signals, using more advanced microcontrollers to autonomously perform tasks in places that traditional larger drones couldnÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢t go.

Robofly Market – Segmentation

By geographical region the global Robofly market is split up into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America is expected to have largest market share during estimated period and is expected to witness significant growth owing to the presence of large manufacturing and consumer electronics companies working in this region. The region, along with Europe, is one of the developers in adopting new technologies, which is also one of the key factors for the high CAGR in this region.

Robofly Market – Key Players

Acquisitions and Merger, new product introductions, investments, and corporations & developments are the key strategies adopted by market companies to ensure their growth in the Robofly market. The key players are SoftBank (Japan), iRobot (US), KUKA (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Hanson Robotics (Hong Kong), Amazon.com (US), Honda Motor (Japan), FANUC (Japan), YASKAWA ELECTRIC (Japan), ECA (France), OMRON Adept Technologies (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Intuitive Surgical (US), DeLaval (Sweden), Aethon (US), Rethink Robotics (US), Bluefin Robotics (US), GeckoSystems (US), BLUE FROG ROBOTICS (France), and Anki (US) MidWest OpenRov, Hydromea, SeaDrone, SailDrone, Platypus, Â iRobot, Liquid Robotics, Bluefin Robotics, Hydroid, Inc. are some major players in the Robofly market.

The report provides the following information: Tailwinds and headwinds molding the marketÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s trajectory Market segments based on products, technology, and applications Prospects of each segment Overall current and possible future size of the market Growth pace of the market Competitive landscape and key playersÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢ strategies

The main aim of the report is to: Enable key stakeholder's in the market bet right on it Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them Assess the overall growth scope in the near term Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

