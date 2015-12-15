Tamper Evident Caps Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2018 – 2026

Global Tamper Evident Caps Market: Overview

Generally, caps & closures are used to close the bottle to prevent outside contamination. Tamper evident caps are commonly used in the primary packaging of products. Tamper evident caps & closures have bands which protect bottles from opening. Tamper evident caps confirm the originality of packaging and avoid risks of fraud packaging. The counterfeiting of products is avoided by the use of tamper evident caps & closures. Tamper evident caps are mostly used by the pharmaceutical and food & beverages industry due to the need for protection of products. The alcohol industry is the key end-user for tamper evident caps due to the counterfeiting and child resistant packaging. Tamper evident caps are preferred by chemical & fertilizer and automotive industries due to the convenience of leakage free container packaging and back off in transport.

Global Tamper Evident Caps Market: Dynamics

The pharmaceutical industry is expected to be the key contributor to growth of the global tamper evident caps market. Tamper evident caps are best suited for the pharmaceutical industry as they offer child resistant and contamination-free packaging. Apart from the pharmaceutical industry, there are several other industries such as the food & beverages, and personal care & cosmetics industry, which are expected to generate more demand for tamper evident caps, during the forecast period. The regulations are made for the packaging of drugs and food in the tamper evident packaging. According to the FDA (Food & Drugs Administration), ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã âTamper evident packaging is one having one or more indicators or barriers to entry which, if breached or missing, can reasonably be expected to provide visible evidence to consumers that tampering has occurred.ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã

Global Tamper Evident Caps Market: Segmentation

The global tamper evident caps market can be segmented on the basis of closure type, the diameter of caps, material and end-use industry:

On the basis of closure type, Â tamper evident caps is segmented as follows: Screw-On Push On Others

On the basis of the diameter of caps, Â tamper evident caps is segmented as follows: Up to 15 mm 15 mm ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å 25 mm 25 mm ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å 35 mm Above 35 mm

On the basis of material, Â tamper evident caps is segmented as follows: Polyethylene (PE) Low Density High Density Polypropylene (PP) Others

On the basis of end-user industry, Â tamper evident caps is segmented as follows: Food & Beverages Health Care Personal Care & Cosmetics Home Care Chemical & Fertilizer Automotive Other Industrial

Global Tamper Evident Caps Market: Geographical Outlook

The tamper evident caps market growth analysis for the regional market depends on the conditions and production of pharmaceutical and food & beverages industry. North America is the largest market for tamper evident caps due to high capacity production and packaging of pharmaceuticals and beverages products. The US is the hometown for innovative manufacturer and exporter of tamper evident caps. Asia Pacific region is the second largest market for the tamper evident caps due to economic powerhouses such as China & India. Chinese tamper evident caps market is the important marketplace for key players in caps & closure industry. Western Europe tamper evident caps market is expected to witness a rise in market share during the forecast period, due to the growth of health care and cosmetics industry. Middle East & Africa is considered an emerging market for tamper evident caps due to overall growth in the end-user industry. Eastern Europe is projected to witness the sluggish growth during the forecast period. Â Â

Global Tamper Evident Caps Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global tamper evident caps market are as follows: ABA Packaging Corp. Ace Paper Tube Corp Berlin Packaging Berry Plastics Corp. American Star Cork Co. Inc. Airlite Plastics Corp. All American Containers Inc. Cincinnati Container Co. Crown Packaging International Inc. Cobra Plastics Inc. Continental Glass & Plastic Inc. Glass Vials Inc.

