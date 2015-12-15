On-Site Preventive Care Market Global Overview 2020 – Top Players are Premise Health,PreVmed,Verve Health,TotalWellness.

The Insight Partners’ report on the On-Site Preventive Care Market aims at developing a better understanding of the On-Site Preventive Care Industry through qualitative and quantitative analysis of the key market parameters.

On-site preventive care provided treatment options to employees and representatives bearing to healthcare in workplace. These services help in reducing the risk of future illness among employees, address their present concerns, vaccinations, physical routines, screening of health issues such as anxiety, hypertension and others.

The on-site preventive care market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases, cancer and others. Owing to the advantages of the onsite preventive care, and the demand for chronic disease management is likely to create growth opportunities in the developing regions.

Key players:

Premise Health PreVmed Verve Health TotalWellness Marino Wellness Healthcare Solutions Centers, Llc Healthifyme Wellness Products and Services Pvt. Ltd Onsite Wellness Wellness Corporate Solutions, LLC Cornerstone Health Care

The global On-Site Preventive Care Market is segmented on the basis of service type and management model. Based on service type the market is segmented into acute care, chronic disease management, wellness and coaching, nutrition management, diagnostic and screening, others. Based on model the market is segmented into in-house management model, hybrid management model, and outsourced management model.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global on-site preventive care market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The on-site preventive care market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting on-site preventive care market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the On-site preventive care market in these regions.

