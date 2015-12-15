Polyvinyldiene Chloride Resins Market to Discern Magnified Growth During 2018 – 2026

Global Polyvinyldiene Chloride Resins Market: Overview

Polyvinyldiene chloride resins are used in flexible packaging applications. Polyvinyldiene chloride resins are clear and flexible synthetic thermoplastics produced by the polymerization of vinyldiene chloride. They offer excellent barrier to oxygen and water vapor. High gloss and strong barrier properties of polyvinyldiene chloride resins make them ideal for usage in food/medicine packaging in order to extend the shelf life. The gas barrier properties of Polyvinyldiene chloride resins are unaffected by relative humidity. Major applications of polyvinyldiene chloride resins include film coating, paper coating, binders, and flame-retardant binders. Polyvinyldiene chloride can be easily extruded and laminated. Generally, PVDC resins are often combined with commonly available plastics such as polypropylene. The shelf life of foods and pharmaceuticals can be extended significantly by packaging these with PVDC-coated films. PVDC resins offer oil resistance, chemical resistance, and heat sealability. Physical properties of PVDC resins are largely affected by storage temperature. Polyvinyldiene chloride resins are primarily used in packaging of food, drugs, cosmetics, and delicate products to extend their shelf life.

Global Polyvinyldiene Chloride Resins Market: Drivers and Restraints

Demand for polyvinyldiene chloride resins is high in the packaging sector. Demand for packaged food has been rising in emerging regions due to the rapid urbanization and growth in disposable income of consumers. Key applications of polyvinyldiene chloride resins in the food industry include packaging of poultry, cured meats, cheese, snack foods, tea, coffee, and confectionaries. Increase in population in countries such as China and India is anticipated to boost the food packaging industry in these countries. This, in turn, is expected to drive the polyvinyldiene chloride resins market. Rise in demand for polyvinyldiene chloride resins in the medical sector (osmotic bags) is also estimated to fuel the polyvinyldiene chloride resins market. Demand for polyvinyldiene chloride resins has been increasing in the military sector owing to their insulating and anti-corrosion properties. Polyvinyldiene chloride resins has minimal impact on the environment, as it meets the requirements of the governing authorities in North America and Europe.

Based on application, the global polyvinyldiene chloride resins market can be classified into food packaging, osmotic bags, insulating agents, and anti-corrosion agents. The food packaging segment can be further classified into packaging of poultry, cured meats, cheese, snack foods, tea, and confectionaries. Polyvinyldiene chloride resins are used to make wrap films, which offer low permeability to steam and oxygen to prevent food items from contamination. Advantages of PVDC resins in food packaging include controlled shrink, resistance against heat and high mechanical stress, and suitability for pasteurization. In terms of end-use, the global polyvinyldiene chloride resins market can be divided into food & beverages, medical, and military & aerospace.

Global Polyvinyldiene Chloride Resins Market: Regional Outlook

The global polyvinyldiene chloride resins market expanded significantly in 2017. This trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period. North America is a key region of the polyvinyldiene chloride resins market, owing to presence of highly attractive aerospace and defense industries in the region. Germany, the U.K., and France are some of the major importers of polyvinyldiene chloride resins in Europe, led by the presence of an expanding food packaging industry in these countries. Rise in population, increase in urbanization, and changes in lifestyle are projected to boost the polyvinyldiene chloride resins market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Demand for polyvinyldiene chloride resins is high in China, India, and Japan. The polyvinyldiene chloride resins market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to the recent economic progress in these regions.

Global Polyvinyldiene Chloride Resins Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global polyvinyldiene chloride resins market include Solvay, Dow DuPont, and Asahi Kasei.

