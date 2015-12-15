Sales in the Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Expected to Grow as Demand from End-Use Industries Gathers Pace 2017 – 2022

Transparency Market Research recently published a market analysis on the global keyword market using effective, reliable, and systematic research methodologies. The report provides a detailed assessment of the global landscape of the keyword market and suggests that the market is slated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The market growth is primarily driven by numerous factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

The research report provides in-depth analysis of the global LED service market on the basis of applications. The LED services market is segmented on the basis of application into Residential (Home), Public Lighting (outdoor), Business Lighting (Indoor). The Public Lighting (Outdoor) is further divided into smart lighting and street lighting whereas Business Lighting (Indoor) is further segmented into government and private.

In terms of geographical regions, the report segments the LED services market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. Country level analysis (for major countries) is also provided for all these regions. All the regions and countries are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. The report provides cross-sectional analysis of the global LED services market in terms of market estimates and forecasts for all segments across different geographic regions and countries. The countries included into the report are North America – the U.S., Canada; Europe – the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Romania, Italy; Asia Pacific – China, Japan, India, Indonesia; Middle East & Africa (MEA) – UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa; South America – Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru.

Global LED Services Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in device manufacturing and service offerings for LED. The major business strategies adopted by these players, their market positioning, and business overview have also been identified in the research report. The report also provides competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the LED services into leading players, prominent players and emerging players. Competition matrix section benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow.

Some of the major players profiled in the report include Thorlux Lighting, LEDVANCE GmbH, Philips Lighting, OPPLE Lighting Co., Ltd, Reggiani Spa Illuminazione, Bright Special Lighting S.A., Endo Lighting Corp., Global Light LLC., KKDC Co., Ltd. and Cree Inc.

The global market for LED services has been segmented as follows:

LED Services Market

By Application

Residential (Home)

Public Lighting (outdoor) Smart Lighting Street Lighting

Business Lighting (Indoor) Government Private



By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Spain Romania Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Chile Colombia Peru Rest of South America



