Rapid Industrialization in Developing Countries to Aid the Growth of the Medium Voltage Fuse Market 2018 – 2026

Scope of the Report

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud, on premise, and hybrid. Based on enterprise size, the market is divided into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Based on solution, the market is categorized into software and services. The software segment is further fragmented into suite and standalone. The standalone sub segment is classified into payroll and compensation management, time and attendance management, compliance management, workforce management, claims administration, employee benefits management,hire management and others (tax management, report generation, etc.).On the basis of industry, the market is divided into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecom and IT, transportation and logistics, and others.The report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East &Africa, and South America, along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates supplementing the growth of the payroll & HR solutions & services marketduring the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global payroll & HR solutions & services market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the industry. The comprehensive payroll & HR solutions & services market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the payroll & HR solutions & services market growth.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the payroll & HR solutions & services market, and growth trends of each segment and region. It includes strategies of companies, financial information, SWOT analysis, and developmentsunder the company profile section. The report also provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the five forces namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the payroll & HR solutions & services market.This report also provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis for the payroll & HR solutions & services market. It explains the various participants including software & third-party vendors, system integrators, and distribution channels within the value chain operating in the market.

Global Payroll & HR Solutions &Services Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and industry white papers are referred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the payroll & HR solutions & services market across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry expertsand participants in order to get the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offerfirsthand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape,growth trends, and outlook. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Payroll & HR Solutions &Services Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global payroll & HR solutions & services marketreport provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP), Paycor, Inc., Paycom Software, Inc., TMF Group Holding B.V., SAP SE, Sage Group plc., Paychex, Inc., Ramco Systems Limited, Kronos Incorporated , Paylocity Corporation, Ultimate Software Group, Oracle Corporation, Jobvite, Inc.,Intuit Inc., and TriNet Group, Inc. among others.

The payroll & HR solutions & services market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation:Global Payroll & HR Solutions &Services Market

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Hybrid

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SME’s)

Large Enterprises

By Solution

Software Suite Standalone Payroll and Compensation Management Time and Attendance Management Compliance Management Workforce Management Claims Administration Employee Benefits Management Hire Management Others

Services

By Industry Vertical

Services

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom & IT

Transportation & Logistics

Others

In addition, the report provides analysis of the payroll & HR solutions & services market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE Turkey Rest of Middle East

South America Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of Latin America



