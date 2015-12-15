Human Milk Glycans Market Assessment Analysis 2018 – 2028

The research study encompasses nitty-gritty of the Human Milk Glycans Market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, comprehensively. With DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors have presented a platter of factors influencing the growth of Human Milk Glycans Market. Further, the Human Milk Glycans market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers.

PMR, in its recently published market research report, provides a detailed analysis of the various factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Human Milk Glycans market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. According to the study, the Human Milk Glycans market is set to register a CAGR growth of XX% through the assessment period and attain a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global human milk glycans market are Mead Johnson Nutrition, Nestlé S.A., Abbott Nutrition, FrieslandCampina, Pfizer Inc., Child Food Co. Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Company, Danone Nutricia, Perrigo Nutritionals, and others.

Region Wise Market Presence of Key Manufacturers in Global Human Milk Glycans Market

Consumers are inclining towards premium products which are apparent in both emerging and developed markets and rise in middle-class population, and expanding disposable income in developing countries are some of the leading factors driving the growth of the global human milk glycans market. Europe is expected to be the leading markets in the global human milk glycans market followed by North America, whereas other regions like the Asia Pacific and MEA are the highly fragmented market for infant formula. Thus, the prominent players are targeting developing countries such as India and China which is the largest and fastest growing human milk glycans market.

Global Human Milk Glycans Market: Key Developments

In 2017, Nestlé Espana S.A. has created a new infant formula with glycans that imitates two human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) found in breast milk. The human milk oligosaccharides are the third rich, substantial component of breast milk, after fat and lactose. Nestle privileges to be the first company to replicate two human milk oligosaccharides constituents for an infant feeding. Spain is the first country to introduce the product which is distributed to various hospitals and pharmacies.

Opportunities for Global Human Milk Glycans Market Participants

Expanding number of working women, rising per capita expenditure on baby foods, changing lifestyle, growing consumer awareness about the health benefits associated with human milk glycans are the factors due to which human milk glycans market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. Moreover, human milk glycans consist of various nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, carbohydrates, fats, minerals, and others are the primary factor accelerating the growth of the human milk glycans market.

