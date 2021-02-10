Iran Issue more than 1,000 Licenses to the Cryptocurrency Miners

The Iran Ministry of Trade, Mine & Industry, has issued over 1,000 licenses to crypto miners. The ministry has begun to regulate the sector in the country. IBENA reports that the newly formed Finance Tribune shall be in charge of implementing the rules and regulations. The tribune shall also be responsible for running the controls. The officials for the Iran ICT Guild Organization shared this info in an interview with IBENA. IBENA refers to one of the most popular media platforms in Iran. The Iran Ministry of Finance states that Iran’s cryptocurrency mining industry has enormous growth capability. Nevertheless, some factors, such as the high electricity charges, seem to impede the desire to invest in the sector.

According to the ministry of finance in Iran, research indicates that the cryptocurrency mining sector can add up to 8.5 billion dollars to the country’s economy. The challenges, however, scare small scale investors. They explained that the problems have resulted in individuals from the neighboring countries to dominate the industry. They further stated that the operating conditions for the sector need to be set to standards so that it invites large capitalists to join the industry, and the minor ones operate as well. In other words, the Iran government should check on power charges to raise the investors’ revenue and attract individuals to invest too.

Iran introduced regulation for the sector of cryptocurrency way back in 2019. The rules indicated that after months of deliberation in crypto mining, the government started to recognize crypto mining as the primary industry in August officially. The miners should acquire a license from the Ministry of Trade, Mine, and Industry before starting to operate their crypto businesses. This method is an indicator that the government of Iran wishes to take over the sector.

The government of Iran seized around 1,000 miners’ operation in July 2019 following the rise in the consumption of electricity in the country. The minister of finance in the country had reported that cryptocurrency mining activities in the country destabilized the power grid of the nation and affected the electrical access for the businesses and households. Experts recommend that the Iran government should focus on the production of more energy rather than just regulating the number of investors within this productive sector. This way, they shall attract more investors to the industry and hence help generate more revenue from it all.