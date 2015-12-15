Mounting Prices of Coupled With Onset of Cost-effective Alternatives to Fuel the Growth of the Automotive Cooling Fan Market 2018 – 2026

TMR’s latest report on global Automotive Cooling Fan market

The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Automotive Cooling Fan market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Automotive Cooling Fan market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Automotive Cooling Fan among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

segmentation comprises current scenario along with forecast of the automotive flywheel market. The forecast provided is based on the compilation of current trends as well as the expected scenario in future due to change in technological, geographical, political, and economic factors such as the fact that the electric vehicle market is expected grow at a significant rate. As flywheel is installed with transmission unit, the market may get affected due to rising preference of people toward electric vehicles as they have different transmission units that do not encompass flywheels.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive flywheel market. The major share of the market is held by a few key players and the rest is fragmented between small manufacturers. The company profile of major players of the automotive flywheel market from different regions included are AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., AMS Automotive, EXEDY GlobalParts, JMT Auto Limited, Lavacast, LMB Euroseals (PTY) LTD, Tilton Engineering, Linamar Corporation, Platinum Driveline, Schaeffler AG, Skyway Precision, Inc., Valeo, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The market for automotive flywheel is primarily driven by rising production of vehicles. Being a cost effective component for energy conservation, continuous development and changes in design has propelled the flywheel market.

The report provides the estimated market size of the automotive flywheel market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size has been provided in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Units). Market figures have been estimated based on flywheel type, materials used, transmission, sales channel, vehicle type, and regional segments of the flywheel market. Market size and forecast for each major segment have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion from leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions and telephonic interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The automotive flywheel market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Flywheel Market: By Flywheel Type

Single Mass Flywheel

Dual Mass Flywheel

Global Automotive Flywheel Market: By Material

Cast Iron

Maraging Steel

Aluminum Alloy

Global Automotive Flywheel Market: By Transmission

Manual Transmission

Semi-Automatic Transmission

Automatic Transmission

Global Automotive Flywheel Market: By Sales Channel

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Flywheel Market: By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Flywheel Market: By Region/Country/Sub-region

North America S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



