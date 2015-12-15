Surface Inspection Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast To 2027

The surface inspection is done to detect flaws in the surface in real-time for accurate quality control. It is widely used in the electronics and semiconductor industry, where the adoption of high-level integration has increased rapidly. Also, since the tolerance level of assembly has decreased, the demand for surface inspection systems is forecasted to grow profoundly in the coming years. The Asia Pacific region is likely to witness a massive growth in the coming years with soaring income levels and increasing population.

The global surface inspection market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for quality assurance and automation, coupled with advancements in vision technology. However, changing customer requirements may hinder the growth of the surface inspection market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the decreasing cost of system development is identified as a critical growth opportunity for the players operating in the surface inspection market in the coming years.

The global surface inspection market is segmented on the basis of component, surface, system, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented into camera, lighting, equipment, processors, software, and others. Based on surface, the market is segmented as 3D and 2D. On the basis of the system, the market is segmented as camera system and computer system. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as automotive, semiconductors, electrical & electronics, non-woven, printing, and others.

The report also includes the profiles of key surface inspection companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– AMETEK Surface Vision

– Erhardt+Leimer GmbH

– IMS Messsysteme GmbH

– JENOPTIK AG

– Maschinenfabrik Herkules GmbH & Co. KG

– OMRON Corporation

– Shelton Machines Ltd

– STEMMER IMAGING AG

– Taymer International Inc.

– VITRONIC

