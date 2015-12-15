Sesame Oil Market Research Trends Analysis by 2019 – 2027

Global Sesame Oil market report

Analysts at TMR, influenced by the potential, have published a report on the global Sesame Oil market. As per the report, government support, rising consumption of Sesame Oil , and enhanced purchasing capacity of consumers are characterizing the Sesame Oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast timeframe 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation:

The global Sesame oil market is segmented on the basis of its application, product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on its application, the global sesame oil market is segmented into three main segments; food, cosmetics and dietary supplement. Sesame oil has wide applications as a cosmetic, it is mostly used as nourishing, hair conditioning oil and as skin tonner. In culinary, sesame oil is used as a base for seasoning various dishes in the European cuisine. The use of this oil for cooking purpose is large but the use in cosmetics and dietary supplements is building up and the market is expected to grow at a relatively higher rate during the forecast period.

The product type segment of sesame oil includes; brown sesame oil, pale yellow sesame oil and golden sesame oil. The pale yellow oil is often derived by cold pressing method and is produced directly from raw whereas the darker variants are derived from roasted/toasted sesame seeds

Based on the distribution channel, global sesame oil market is segmented as direct sales, online retail, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and specialty stores including natural food and cosmetic stores. Among which, sales through the Internet is expected to grow which is due to the increasing popularity of the seed oils such as sesame, argan and flaxseed oil on social media. Specialty stores are also expected to increase its revenue shares over the forecast period due to the increase in number of establishments in Western European and North American region.

Sesame oil Market Regional Outlook:

Countries such as Tanzania, Myanmar, China, India, Japan and Turkey are some major producers of sesame oil and the major demand in these countries is derived from the cooking oil segment.

On the basis of regions, the Sesame oil market is segmented as following key regions; North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan Middle East and Africa.

In the Asia Pacific countries such as China and India creating high demand for the oil in both cooking oil and cosmetics segments. Some of the major importers of the oil are the U.S., Australia, Vietnam, Japan and U.K. European countries including Belgium, Germany and the U.K are also expected to gain significant market share due to the rising popularity for its use in dressing in culinary and meat preparations. The North American region is expected to increase its share in global sesame oil market which is attributed to the significantly high demand by health and beauty conscious consumers. Innovations in research and the use of sesame oil as natural and research oriented medicine is expected to further drive growth in the North American region over the forecast period.

Sesame Oil Market Drivers and Trends:

Demand for different varieties of cooking oil is flourishing the regions of Asia Pacific and oils such as sesame have gained popularity in the same. The Sesame oil market is great prospect and is driven by the variety and vividness in use of sesame oil, the cosmetic segment is expected to be the key beneficiary which is mainly driven by the increased consciousness and awareness among consumers regarding skin and hair benefits of sesame oil. Process industry are set to increase the capacities of production in order to fill the gap in demand. Healthy oils have been an attractive market for cosmetics and food industry and as the global health trend continues to rises, the market for these oils is also expected to boom.

Sesame Oil Market Key Players:

Some of the key players participating in the global sesame oil market includes; Kadoya Sesame Mills Inc., La Tourangelle, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Pansari Group, V.V.V & Sons Edible Oils Limited.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The Sesame Oil market research addresses the following queries:

How does the global Sesame Oil market looks like in the next decade? How is the competition of the global Sesame Oil market distributed? Which end use segment will have the maximum share of the global Sesame Oil market by the end of 2029? Which governing bodies have granted approval to the application of Sesame Oil in xx industry? Which region currently holds the largest share of the global Sesame Oil market?

What information does the Sesame Oil market report consists of?

Production capacity of the Sesame Oil market during the historic year as well as forecast year.

Basic overview of the Sesame Oil , including definition, applications and manufacturing processes.

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.

Key regions holding significant share in the global Sesame Oil market alongwith the important countries.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Sesame Oil market.

