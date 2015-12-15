Thermopile IR Detector in Consumer Electronics Market Growth Prediction, Investment Opportunity, Type and Forecast 2027

Thermopile Infrared (IR) detectors measure object temperature from a distance through IR rays released by object. It comprises of small thermocouple connected parallel or serially on a silicon chip that absorbs energy and generates output signals. Every thermocouple comprises two plates with opposite polarity. Further, the temperature variance between the plates is proportional to the output voltage. Depending on the temperature variance i.e., higher the variation, more IR rays are emitted, and thus more output response. The thermopile IR detector gives benefits of non-contact temperature measurement. Additionally, properties including response to a wide IR spectrum, no requirement of bias, as well as stable response results in making these detectors unique and more common over the period.

The constant reduction in the size, power consumption, as well as cost of thermopile IR detectors within consumer devices as well as home appliances, are propelling the growth of thermopile IR detectors in consumer electronics market. Other properties such as accurate temperature measurement, non-contact temperature measurement, the convenience of the digital temperature sensing integrated circuits, sensitivity, simple design, and less noise are further boosting the thermopile IR detector in consumer electronics market. On the other hand, the high cost, availability of substitutes, as well as performance issues in a rugged environment are projected to be noticeable restraining factors for the growth of the thermopile IR detector in consumer electronics market.

The global thermopile IR detector in consumer electronics market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and application. The type segment of thermopile IR detector in consumer electronics market is further categorized into thin-film based and silicon based. Also, the technology segment of thermopile IR detector in consumer electronics market is bifurcated into cooled and uncooled. Moreover, based on application, the thermopile IR detector in consumer electronics market is classifies into cooking appliances, electric iron, HVAC systems, and others.

– Amphenol Advanced Sensors

– Boston Electronics Corporation

– Excelitas Technologies Corp.

– HAMAMATSU Group

– InfraTec GmbH Infrarotsensorik und Messtechnik

– MICRO-HYBRID ELECTRONIC GMBH

– Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (NICERA)

– Roithner Lasertechnik GmbH

– SEMITEC Corporation

– TE Connectivity

The report analyzes factors affecting the thermopile IR detector in consumer electronics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the thermopile IR detector in consumer electronics market in these regions.

