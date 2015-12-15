Thin film and printed battery Market Insights and Forecast To 2027 Explored In Latest Research

The thin film and printed battery are rapidly gaining traction with the development of portable and wearable consumer electronics. These batteries are environment-friendly and are increasingly being used in various industry verticals such as healthcare and textiles in the manufacture of smart devices and materials. The growing popularity of flexible consumer electronic devices in the Asia Pacific region is likely to witness increase in the share of the thin film and printed battery market in this region.

The global market for thin film and printed battery is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to various advantages associated with these batteries, such as energy efficiency and environment-friendly. Also, the demand for portable and variable consumer electronics is likely to propel the market growth. However, the manufacturing process of thin film and printed batteries is often time-consuming and prone to defects. This factor is likely to obstruct the growth of the thin film and printed battery market during the forecast period. On the other hand, energy harvesting applications would create lucrative growth prospects for the players operating in the market in the future.

The global thin film and printed battery market is segmented on the basis of voltage rating, chargeability, and, application. Based on voltage rating, the market is segmented as Below 1.5 V, 1.5 V-3 V, and above 3 V. On the basis of the chargeability, the market is segmented as single-use and rechargeable. The market on the basis of the application is classified as smart cards, wearable devices, smart packaging, consumer electronics, wireless communication, and others.

The report also includes the profiles of key thin film and printed battery companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– Blue Spark Technologies

– BrightVolt

– Cymbet Corporation

– Enfucell

– Excellatron Solid State, LLC

– Ilika plc

– Imprint Energy

– Molex (Koch Industries)

– Printed Energy Pty Ltd

– STMicroelectronics NV

The report analyzes factors affecting thin film and printed battery market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the thin film and printed battery market in these regions.

