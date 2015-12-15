Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Professional Survey Report By Product, Application, Manufacturers, Sales And Segmentation To 2027

Thin layer deposition is a next-generation technology that is achieving rapid acceptance across various industries. The demand for thin layer deposition equipment has increased due to their advantages such as higher efficiency, lightweight, less space consumption, and flexibility in shape. The thin layer deposition equipment is broadly used in various applications such as DRAMs, solar panels, microprocessors, and wearable technologies, among others.

The increasing demand for flexible electronics and microelectronics, such as flexible display and batteries, is the primary factor driving the growth of the thin layer deposition equipment market. However, huge initial investment and increasing the cost of raw materials are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the thin layer deposition equipment market. Moreover, the increasing application of solar systems in household equipment and the growing demand of sensors in the smartphone industry, transportation facilities, and aircraft are anticipated to create various opportunities for the thin layer deposition equipment market.

The global thin layer deposition equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, application. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as physical vapor deposition (PVD), chemical vapor deposition (CVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD). On the basis of application, the market is segmented as semiconductor, electronic, computer, car, other.

The report also includes the profiles of key thin layer deposition equipment market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– AIXTRON

– Angstrom Engineering Inc.

– Blue Wave Semiconductors

– CANON ANELVA CORPORATION

– CVD Equipment Corporation

– INTEVAC, INC

– Kenosistec Srl

– LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

– PVD Products, Inc.

– SAMCO INC.

The report analyzes factors affecting thin layer deposition equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Thin layer deposition equipment market in these regions.

