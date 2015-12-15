Smart Refrigerator Market 2019-2027 With Strategic Trends Growth, Revenue, Demand & Future Potential Of Industry

Smart refrigerators are the acquisition of high market demand due to smartphone connectivity options that let operations from distant locations. The smart refrigerators have energy control and sensors technology, supporting environmental conservation initiatives and serving limited usage of electricity in several countries. Additionally, technical advancements and regional expansion by established smart refrigerator manufacturers have created new opportunities for market development.

The increasing penetration of intelligent appliances, growing smart home establishments, and consumer awareness are some of the significant factors driving the smart refrigerator market globally. However, the high cost of smart refrigerators is the major factor restraining the growth of the smart refrigerators market. Moreover, the Integration of advanced communication and technology to build energy convenient and efficient appliances for improved lifestyles is expected to boost the growth of the smart refrigerator market.

The global smart refrigerator market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, application, prices. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as French door, triple doors, double doors, single doors, side by side doors. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as WIFI, touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as Residential, Commercial. On the basis of prices, the market is segmented as premium, mid, low.

The report also includes the profiles of key smart refrigerator market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– BSH Home Appliances Corporation

– Electrolux

– Frigidaire

– GE Appliances

– Hisense

– LG Electronics

– Liebherr Group

– Panasonic

– SAMSUNG

– Whirlpool Corporation

The report analyzes factors affecting smart refrigerator market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Smart refrigerator market in these regions.

