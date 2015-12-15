Gaming Hardware Market Exclusive Report Analysis 2019-2025
The global Gaming Hardware market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Gaming Hardware market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Gaming Hardware market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Gaming Hardware market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Gaming Hardware market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of prominent companies operating in the global gaming hardware market. Players profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Nintendo Co Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Sony Corporation, Logitech International S.A, Venom UK Ltd, Madcatz, A4TECH, Scuf Gaming International LLC., V-MODA, LLC, Razer Inc. and Turtle Beach.
The global gaming hardware market has been segmented as below:
Global Gaming Hardware Market, by Product Type
- Consoles
- Standard Consoles
- Handheld Consoles
- Accessories
- Controller (Gamepads, Steering Wheel, JoySticks)
- Headsets
- Cameras
Global Gaming Hardware Market, by End-use
- Commercial
- Residential
Global Gaming Hardware Market, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Gaming Hardware market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Gaming Hardware market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
