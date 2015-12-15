Sound Reinforcement Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2027

Sound reinforcement system includes microphones, amplifiers, signal processors, and loudspeakers that recorded sound louder or makes live music and distribute those sounds among a larger audience. Sound reinforcement systems are used for different applications, including auditoriums, live music clubs and dance events, rental systems, touring systems, classical music and opera, live theater, lecture halls, and conference rooms, and for public addressing. Several vendors are continually trying to enhance their existing systems. Many startups are likely to enter the sound reinforcement market with advanced solutions and advanced features, while existing vendors will continue to improve their product portfolio through upgrades. Therefore, the introduction of upgrades is expected to fuel the sound reinforcement market growth during the forecast period.

The increased demand for professional audio devices from educational & corporate institutions and the increase in adoption of audio-visual and IoT technologies into professional audio-video devices are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the sound reinforcement market. However, the high cost of sound reinforcement equipment is the primary factor that may hamper the growth of the sound reinforcement market. Moreover, the rising consumer demand for live concerts and live entertainment is anticipated to boost the growth of the sound reinforcement market.

The global sound reinforcement is segmented on the basis of product, format, end user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as microphones, professional speakers, audio sound mixers, audio signal processors, power amplifiers, others (cables and audio networking). On the basis of format, the market is segmented as digital, analog. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as corporate, large venues and events, educational institutions, government, studio and broadcasting, hospitality, others.

The report also includes the profiles of key sound reinforcement companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Audio-Technica U.S., Inc.

– Audix Corporation

– Bose Corporation

– CODA AUDIO

– LEWITT GmbH

– Music Tribe Global Brands Ltd.

– Samson Technologies Corp

– Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

– Shure Incorporated

– Sony Latin America Inc

The report analyzes factors affecting sound reinforcement from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Sound reinforcement in these regions.

