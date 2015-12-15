Water Soluble Films Market 2020 Analysis and Precise Outlook 2027: Top Key Players 3M, AICELLO CORPORATION, AMC (UK) Ltd, Cortec Corporation, HARKE PackServ GmbH

The Water Soluble Films Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

3M

AICELLO CORPORATION

AMC (UK) Ltd

Cortec Corporation

HARKE PackServ GmbH

KURARAY CO., LTD.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Mondi

Neptun Technologies GmbH

SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

Water-soluble films are made up of raw materials such as hemicellulose (xylan), polyvinyl alcohol, or PVOH. These films have heat sealing property and printability, hence are highly preferred for packaging purpose. The material also provides benefits such as high solvent resistance and gas barrier performance. These benefits of the films make it acceptable across applications such as packaging, pharmaceuticals, agricultural chemicals, and hygiene purposes.

The water-soluble film market is estimated to grow during the forecast period owing to the rise in demand from various end-user industries and increasing applications in the packaging sector. However, the availability of substitutes and the high cost of production are expected to limit the growth of the water-soluble film market. On the other hand, innovations in water-soluble films are likely to showcase growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

