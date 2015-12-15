Smart Apparel Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2027

Smart apparel is referred to as smart garments, high tech clothing, electronic textiles, smart wear, smart textiles, and e-textiles, among others. Smart apparel includes value-added functionality such as live tracking, response, and biometrics, among others. The smart apparel market is primarily driven by the growing popularity of monitoring body activities through sensors.

Increasing adoption of smart apparel in sports and fitness and growing adoption of smart clothes across various end-use industries are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the smart apparel market. However, the high cost of smart apparel might act as a restraining factor for the smart apparel market. The market for smart apparel is highly fragmented, with a large number of companies operating in the market.

The global smart apparel market is segmented on the basis of component, connectivity, and end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as hardware and software. On the basis of connectivity, the market is segmented as Wi-Fi, bluetooth, GPS, and RFID. Based on end-user the market is segmented as healthcare, sport and fitness, industrial, and others.

The report also includes the profiles of key Smart apparel companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Jabil

– Jacquard

– Mad Apparel, Inc.

– Nike, Inc.

– Ralph Lauren Corporation

– Samsung

– Sensoria Inc.

– Siren

– Under Armour, Inc.

– Wearable X

The report analyzes factors affecting smart apparel market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Smart apparel market in these regions.

