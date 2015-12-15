Global Carbon Nanotubes Market 2020: Top Industrialist Trends and Analysis Forecast Report Till 2027

The Carbon Nanotubes Market report provides overview of industry characteristics, manufacturing technology, industry chain analysis and latest market trends dynamics. The Carbon Nanotubes Market report also explores future trends for supply, demand and market growth rate, market size, prices, trading, competition and value chain as well as Key Players of the industry information with forecast from 2020 to 2027.

Arkema Group

FutureCarbon GmbH

Hyperion Catalysis International

Jiangsu Cnano Technology Limited

Klean Industries Inc.

Nanocyl SA

Nanothinx S.A.

OCSiAl

Showa Denko K.K.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Carbon Nanotubes (CNTs) are long, thin cylinders of carbon formed by rolling up of single or multiple sheets of graphene. They consist of a hexagonal array of hybridized carbon atoms. CNTs possess excellent mechanical, electrical and thermal properties superior to that of steel, copper and diamond respectively. Industrially, these materials are produced by arc discharge, laser ablation, CVD and high-pressure carbon monoxide disproportionation methods.

The carbon Nanotubes market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of medicines, electronics and engineering. Increasing applicability on account of lightweight and yet excellent chemical and mechanical properties further boost the carbon nanotubes market growth. However, associated environmental concerns and health and safety issues restrict the carbon nanotubes market growth. Also, cost-effective mass production continues to be a challenge for this market.

