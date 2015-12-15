Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market 2020 By Business Opportunity, Innovations, Applications, Upcoming-Trends, Growth-Analysis, Demand-Insight, Segmentation, Top-Manufacturers and Forecast 2025

The increasing demand of adoption of robot-based solutions and cloud-based solution is creating potential opportunities for the accomplishment of robotic process automation market across the globe.

The adoption of computer science (AI) and automation solutions has enabled organizations to tackle such challenges whereas meeting consumer expectations. Moreover, these technologies specialize in enhancing the worker expertise instead of replacement them. One in all such technologies gaining maximum traction in robotic process automation that handles repetitive and rule-based tasks while not human intervention. Thus, robotic process automation allows organizations to automate on-going functions and focus on critical business tasks. The organizations worldwide are constantly looking to spot processes that may be machine-driven to accelerate productivity.

The exaggerated demand for robotic process automation in certain regions is attributed to extended automation in sectors like physics, healthcare, retail, education, services, and government. The robotic process automation market is moving towards more innovation with consolidation of numerous acquisitions and collaboration of enormous corporations.

In the year 2018, North America region led the market and accounted the assumption of continuing major improvements over the forecast period. This results to the rising penetration of process management and automation solutions across the region. Moreover, the virtual manpower business is additionally evolving, with variety of agencies, like 10up and append to, getting down to expand in the U.S. market.

The global robotic process automation market is categorized into several segmentations including type outlook, service outlook, organization outlook, application outlook, and regional outlook.

Segmented o the basis of outlook, the global robotic process automation market is segregated into software and services. In terms of services outlook, the global robotic process automation market is subjected into consulting, implementation, and training. On the basis of organization outlook, the global robotic process automation market is fragmented into large enterprise and small and medium enterprise. Based on the application outlook, global robotic process automation market is categorized into BFSI, manufacturing, pharma & healthcare, retail, telecom & IT, and others. Looping onto the regional outlook, the global robotic process automation market is a wide range to North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, France, Asia Pacific, Germany, U.K., Mexico, India, Japan, China, Brazil, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA). Leading players of the global robotic process automation market includes Be Informed B.V.; Automation Anywhere, Inc.; Blue Prism Group Plc; Jacada, Inc.; and OpenSpan.

Some Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research approach

2.2. Scope, definition, and assumptions

2.3. Data sources

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Key trends

3.2.1. Market drivers

3.2.2. Market restraints

3.2.3. Market opportunities

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces analysis

3.5. PESTEL analysis

3.6. Vendor landscape analysis, 2017

Chapter 4. Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Overview, By Type

4.1. Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market share, by type, 2017 & 2025

4.2. Technology Used

4.2.1. Market size and projections, 2015-2025

