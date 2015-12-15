Citicoline Market Report Focusing on Current Trends and Leading Fortune Companies by 2018 to 2028

FMR’s latest report on Citicoline Market

The recent market intelligence study by FMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Citicoline market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at FMR find that the Citicoline Market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Citicoline among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

After reading the Citicoline Market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that impact the overall growth of the Citicoline Market

Grasp the market outlook in terms of value and volume

Study the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each stakeholder operating in the Citicoline Market

Learn about the manufacturing techniques of Citicoline in brief

Figure out the positive and negative factors impacting the product sales

What kind of questions the Citicoline Market report answers?

Why is region witnessing the slowest demand growth for Citicoline ?

What kind of agreements are the players entering into in the global Citicoline Market?

Which sub-segment will lead the global Citicoline Market by 2029 by product?

by product? Which Citicoline market players hold significant shares in terms of value and volume?

What alternatives are consumers looking for in the global Citicoline Market?

Competitive Landscape

In order to capitalize on the growing demand for citicoline in functional foods, Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., a leading player in the citicoline market, launched two new citicoline powdered supplements and citicoline capsules in 2018.

Intensifying clinical trials for citicoline’s potential use in the treatment of neurological diseases received a substantial boost after research suggested that using the compound with risperidone could effectively relieve primary negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

The pervasive trend of combining citicoline with other compounds to enhance its efficacy continues to drive the citicoline market growth with a study published in 2018 concluding that a combination of citicoline and docosahexaenoic acid exhibit synergistic activities which can substantially boost recovery after transient brain ischemia.

Some of the leading players operating in the citicoline market include Alfa Aesar, Cepham, Inc., EZ Melts, HL-Pharma US, Double Wood LLC, Instas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Kimia Biosciences, Rakshit Drugs Pvt., Ltd., Relentless Improvement LLC, Swanson, Wellona Pharma Private Limited, Healthy Origins, Biochemix Healthcare Pvt., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Grupo Ferrer Internacional, S.A., Piping Rock Health Products, LLC, and NuerAxon Pharma Inc.

Additional Insight:

Retail Pharmacy Remains a Lucrative Distribution Channel

Increasing consumer awareness about citicoline-based medication and supplements coupled with the trend of retail pharmacy store owners maintaining a diverse portfolio of similar drugs is estimated to prove vital to citicoline market growth with the distribution channel expected to hold a significant share of the citicoline market revenue.

Advancements in tablet manufacturing and intensifying research and development focused towards developing tablets with a combination of citicoline and other compounds to study their synergistic effects on various neurological diseases is a vital reason expected to uphold demand for tablets in the market.

Other sales channel such as hospital pharmacy, online channels, specialty stores, and hypermarket and conventional retail systems are also likely to see a rise in the demand for citicoline-based supplements and products. Growing consumer demand for citicoline-based drugs and supplements is prompting manufacturers in the citicoline market to introduce them in various forms such as powders and capsules.

Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

The report on citicoline market is a consequence of an elaborate and robust methodology. A two-step process involving primary and secondary researchers was used to obtain in-depth and actionable insights into the citicoline market. Primary research involved interviewing seasoned experts from the citicoline market while secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying company press releases, paid sources, trade journals, and other publications pertaining to the citicoline market. Results from both the research steps were triangulated in order to produce an authentic and accurate forecast of the citicoline market.

