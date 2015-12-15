Zink Printing Augmented Expansion to be Registered by 2019-2026

In 2029, the Zink Printing market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Zink Printing market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Zink Printing market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Zink Printing market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Zink Printing market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Zink Printing market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Zink Printing market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Some of the key competitors covered in the report are Hewlett-Packard Inc.; Eastman Kodak Company; Brother Industries, Ltd.; L.G Electronics Inc.; ZINK Holdings LLC; Lifeprint; PRYNT Corp.; Dell Inc.; and Polaroid.

Key Segments

By Component

ZINK-based Paper

ZINK-based Printer

By Functionality

Compact Photo Printers (Print only)

Camera with Printer (Camera and Print)

By Connectivity

Bluetooth

NFC

Others

By Application

Home/Individual

Commercial (photography, insurance, photo kiosks, medical labels, commercial signage etc.)

Key Regions covered:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia Western Europe

SEA & Others of APAC India Indonesia Philippines Thailand Malaysia Oceania Rest of SEA & APAC

China

Japan

MEA GCC Countries Turkey South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Hewlett-Packard Inc.

Eastman Kodak Company

Brother Industries, Ltd.

L.G Electronics Inc.

ZINK Holdings LLC

Lifeprint; PRYNT Corp.

Dell Inc.

Polaroid

Research Methodology of Zink Printing Market Report

The global Zink Printing market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Zink Printing market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Zink Printing market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.