Wrap Around Sleevers Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2019 – 2027
About global Wrap Around Sleevers market
The latest global Wrap Around Sleevers market study is an in-depth and professional assessment of the current situation of the global Wrap Around Sleevers industry, including market size, revenue, pricing, trends, and future prospects. According to the report, the global Wrap Around Sleevers market pegged a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable timeframe 2019-2029.
Market Segmentation
The wrap around sleevers market can be segmented on the basis of packaging material as
- Corrugated carton sleeve
- Paperboard sleeve
As 90% of the paper & board packaging accounts for corrugated packaging only, thus the demand of corrugated carton sleeve is expected to be more than that of paperboard sleeve. Corrugated packaging is applied for the packaging of large and heavy items, and thus, the wrap around sleever used for corrugated carton sleeve packaging handles a heavier load, consumes more power and costs much more as compared to wrap around sleevers for paperboard packaging. Therefore, this segmentation is preferred for pricing analysis of the wrap around sleevers market.
The wrap around sleevers market can be segmented on the basis of capacity (in Packs per Minute) as
- Up to 60 PPM
- 60 to 100 PPM
- 100 to 150 PPM
- Above 150 PPM
The output speed of wrap around sleever is primarily dependent on the motors integrated into the machines and also on the size and weight of the primary product. With large product size, speed of the machine is observed to drop down as compared to the packaging of the small sized product.
The wrap around sleevers market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industries as
- Food
- Beverage
- Personal Care
- Homecare
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
Food & beverage segment accounts for the highest market share in paper & board packaging. Thus, machines required for the high volume of packaging will be more, and the food & beverage segments will account for larger market share as compared to any other end-use industry. This segment is driven by the increasing competition among packaged food and beverage producers to make the product highly attractive and unique.
The wrap around sleevers market can be segmented on the basis of geographical regions as
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Japan
North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe are the regions with manufacturing sector value added, as well as high volume of exports. Thus, these regions are expected to provide large market size as compared to the rest of the geographies.
Wrap Around Sleevers Market Players
Some of the key players of wrap around sleevers market are
- Bosch Packaging Technology
- Bradman Lake Group
- Cama S.P.A.
- PMI Cartoning Inc.
- Douglas Machine Inc.
- EconoCorp Inc.
- ULMA Packaging, S.Coop
- ADCO Manufacturing
- The Aagard Group, LLC
- Syspex Technologies Pte. Ltd.
Some of emerging payers of wrap around sleevers market are
- Freemantle
- Multipack Packaging Machinery
- Schut Systems bv
- Lead Packaging Ltd.
- A Jones Group Ltd.
- Graphic Packaging International, LLC
- Mactec Italia Srl
- Perfect Automation Pty Ltd
- Buhmann Systeme GmbH
- Yeaman Machine Technologies, Inc.
The shape, size, weight of the products frequently varies in every industry. Also, unlike corrugated sleeves, paperboard sleeves are meant to enhance the aesthetics of the product and thus produced in unique customized designs. Therefore, to face the challenge with the sleeve packaging of every product, customized wrap around sleevers are widely preferred. The production of wrap around sleevers is highly fragmented in the Asia Pacific region with a large number of emerging players serving the demand of regional market only.
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
Buy reports at discount prices!!!
