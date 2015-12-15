Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2019-2027

Global Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining as well as some small players.

Key Segments Covered

By End-use Industry Marine Oil & gas Power generation Construction Automotive Transportation vehicles Chemicals Mining & metallurgy Others

By Product Type Corrosion Protective Coatings Market Polymer coatings Rubber lining systems Acid Proof Lining Market Ceramic & carbon brick lining Tile lining Thermoplastics lining

By Technology Solvent-borne Waterborne Powder-based



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies

BASF Coatings GmbH

PPG Industries Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Ashland Inc.

Axalta Coatings Inc.

Hempel A/S

International Paint Limited

Jotun A/S

Steuler-KCH GmbH

TIP TOP Oberflächenschutz Elbe GmbH

Koch Knight LLC

