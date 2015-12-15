Gesture Recognition Market – Technological Growth Map with an Impact-Analysis Forecast 2019 – 2025

The Gesture recognition is the mathematical interpretation of a human motion by a computing device. In gesture recognition, the human body’s motions are read by a camera and the captured data is sent to a computer. The computer then makes use of this data as input to handle applications or devices. Let’s have a look at the major gesture recognition market trends for 2019 to 2025.

Gesture recognition market can broadly be segmented on the basis of type, authentication type, application and geography. The publish market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Additionally, numerous emerging trends are expected to gain traction in the global gesture recognition market over the next few years, positively impacting market growth. This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon.

Competitive Landscape

Key market players are GestureTek, Inc., Intel Corporation, Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, OMRON Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, SoftKinetic SA, Elliptic Laboratories AS, Crunchfish AB and others. The market is led by these giants and they dominate the market. Hence the market is consolidated. Therefore, market concentration is high.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Industry trends and dynamics

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

