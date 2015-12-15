Trash Containers Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2017 – 2026

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Trash Containers market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material, the trash containers market has been segmented into:

Plastic Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polypropylene (PP) Polystyrene or Styrofoam (PS) Others (fiberglass)

Metal Stainless Steel Iron

Fiber

Wood

On the basis of capacity, the trash containers market has been segmented into:

< 20 gallon

20 to 40 gallon

> 40 to 60 gallon

> 60 gallon

On the basis of end use, the trash containers market has been segmented into:

Household

Food and Beverage industry

Retail industry

Pharmaceuticals

Commercial sector

Public service sector

Automobile industry

Other industries

Trash Containers Market: Regional Outlook

Countries like Germany and Russia in the European region; Japan and China in the Asia Pacific region and the U.S. in the North American region are the regions which produce the highest amount of waste, and therefore, the market for trash containers is expected to rise. Nigeria in the African region and Brazil, a country in the Latin American region also produce the highest amount of waste, so the market is expected to rise in the forecast period. The trash containers market in developed countries such as the U.S., Italy, and the UK is expected to have positive growth during the forecast period. It attributed to the high demand for trash containers incorporate in storage and disposal of waste. The increasing demand for trash containers which can hold a large volume of trash along with providing safety and convenience drives the trash containers market in developing countries such as India, China, etc.

Trash Containers Market: Key Players

Rubbermaid Commercial Products

Securr

Wastequip, LLC

Custom Container Solutions

SULO Group

Blanco

Dolphin Solutions Ltd.

Terra Universal Inc.

Mauser Group NV

Busch Systems International Inc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with trash containers market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

