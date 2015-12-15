Meat Freezer Bag market expected to be valued at ~US$ XX Mn/Bn during the forecast period 2019 – 2027

Global Meat Freezer Bag market report

Analysts at TMR, influenced by the potential, have published a report on the global Meat Freezer Bag market. As per the report, government support, rising consumption of Meat Freezer Bag , and enhanced purchasing capacity of consumers are characterizing the Meat Freezer Bag market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast timeframe 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation

Meat freezer bag market is segmented by product type, material type, thickness (micron) and end users.

Based on the product type, meat freezer bag market is segmented into:

Shrink Bags

Gusseted Bags

Zip seal bags

Based on the material type, meat freezer bag market is segmented into:

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene terephthalate PET Polyamide (PA) Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) Ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH)



Based on the thickness (micron) type, meat freezer bag market is segmented into:

< 30

30 – 50

>50

Based on the end users type, meat freezer bag market is segmented into:

Consumers

Retailers

Restaurants

Other institutions

Meat Freezer Bag Market: Value Chain

Exxon Mobil Corporation, Berry Petroleum Company and Chevron Corporation resin manufacturers are the raw material suppliers for film converters, Uflex Ltd., Bemis, Winpak process the resins and supply films to the packaging manufacturers, packaging manufacturers produce meat freezer bags with customer desired properties and appearance or bags are distributed through retailers such as Walmart, eBay, Amazon, Alibaba Group and other local distributors. Material segment is to arrive at the market value by calculating the market share and price/ton for each material sub segment and for each region. Approximate average price for meat freezer bags is US$ 0.104.

Meat Freezer Bag Market – Regional Outlook:

Regionally, global meat freezer bag market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

North America is expected to lead the meat freezer bag market due to the highest per capita meat consumption. MEA region is expected to account for the small but rapidly growing market share in meat freezer bags market. Countries like Saudi Arabia has 44.5 kg per capita consumption of meat. APEJ region is expected to account for second largest share in meat freezer bags market due to the increasing penetration of modern retail outlets and large consumer base in India and China. Western Europe, being the mature market is expected to grow sluggishly during the forecast period. U.K. is expected to contribute largest share in European meat freezer bags market.

Meat Freezer Bag Market – Key Players:

Meat freezer bags market is highly fragmented, the COVERIS, Xiamen Huli Fengyi Industry Co., Ltd., Changle Shuguang Industry Co., Ltd., Zhaoqing Litat Packaging Material Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Mangor Industrial Co., Ltd., Nadya's Poultry, PLASTOPIL and Unitrend Plastics.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

