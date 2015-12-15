Glycerol Stearate Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2019 – 2027

Latest report on global Glycerol Stearate market by Transparency Market Research (TMR)

The Glycerol Stearate market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global Glycerol Stearate market has been segmented as –

Plant-based Glycerol Stearate

Animal-based Glycerol Stearate

On the basis of application, the global Glycerol Stearate market has been segmented as –

Food Industry Ice-cream Bakery & Confectionery Meat Products Snacks Ready-To-Cook Foods

Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry

Others

Global Glycerol Stearate Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Glycerol Stearate market are OQEMA PLC, Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG., Making Cosmetics Inc., Croda International PLC., BASF SE., Lonza Group, Surfachem Group Ltd, Peter Greven GmbH & Co.KG, among others.

Global Glycerol Stearate Market: Key Trends

Manufacturers’ of Glycerol Stearate urge on improving its distribution base and making several critical acquisitions are some of the key drivers supporting the market growth in the near future.

In the year 2011, BASF Corporation, has entered into an agreement with nine distributors to represent its personal care and selected home care businesses in North America. BASF’s successful acquisition of Cognis in December 2010 combined the know-how and the range of products of both companies and broadened the portfolio, creating the opportunity to restructure the distribution network to better serve personal care customers.

Opportunities for Global Glycerol Stearate Market Participants

The consumption of packaged food products has been on the rise. In order to maintain the quality of the food product, products like Glycerol Stearate plays an important role in emulsification. On the other hand, there is a rise in demand for natural and organic based cosmetic and food products in global market which provide an opportunity for products like Glycerol Stearate acting as an ideal natural ingredients especially in food industry. Glycerol Stearate Market sights a huge opportunity in Asia-Pacific since there is a rise in consumption of food as well as cosmetic products in the region. North America is another market which is would be a huge market for Glycerol Stearate since consumers crave for natural and organic products and products like Glycerol Stearate drive the market for the organic segment in the region.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

