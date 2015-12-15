Natural Cold, Cough, and Sore Throat Remedies Market Future Demand and Growth Analysis 2018 to 2028

FMR’s latest report on Natural Cold, Cough, and Sore Throat Remedies Market

The recent market intelligence study by FMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Natural Cold, Cough, and Sore Throat Remedies market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at FMR find that the Natural Cold, Cough, and Sore Throat Remedies Market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Natural Cold, Cough, and Sore Throat Remedies among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Homeopathy Medicines Emerge as a Vital Growth Area for Market Players

A notable shift in consumer preferences towards natural products in all verticals has been a vital reason that has bolstered the demand for alternative medicine and therapies. Homeopathy is one form of alternative medicine that is gradually growing in prominence in the healthcare industry. The medical system is based on the belief of stimulating the human body’s natural immunity system through the consumption of a small amount of natural substances. The idea of self-healing is gradually gaining appeal amongst growing demographics around the world, in line with the awareness about side effects of conventional medicines that include includes dizziness, drowsiness, blurred vision, nausea, upset stomach, and constipation. In addition, governments around the world are promoting research and innovation in the area of alternative medication. These factors have prompted pharmacy owners to include homeopathic medicines in their product portfolio.

Bright Prospects in Pediatric Therapeutics

Multiple studies have suggested that over the counter (OTC) cold medicine might not be effective for young infants and children. Moreover, researches have alluded potential health impacts of conventionally employed medicines, such as coma, seizures, and even mortality in children. Research by the American Food and Drug Administration concluded and confirmed the aforementioned drawbacks of conventional medicine prompting regulatory authorities to spreads awareness about the use of OTC medication for treatment of cold in children. Natural cold and sore throat remedies could potentially become the first line of defense against these ailments in children, opening up new opportunities for the natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market.

Demand Remains Upheld by Pervasive Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

Growing instances of respiratory diseases due to modern lifestyle choices, and exposure to growing concentration of pollutants in the environment, is expected to underpin growth of the natural cold, cough and sore throat remedies market. The World Health Organization states that, currently, nearly 65 million people suffer from moderate or severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), while over 330 million people are diagnosed with asthma worldwide. Natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies can potentially help in suppressing the symptoms of these respiratory diseases, and provide comfort to patients. Further, the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases involves heavy consumption of conventional medications, and natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies provide a natural alternative to conventional treatment. Moreover, the treatment of chronic diseases is gradually becoming financially overbearing for consumers and governments alike, with studies suggesting the direct and indirect costs incurred for conventional treatment of COPD and asthma to be almost US$ 90 billion in Europe alone. Natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies are available at relatively lower prices, providing an affordable alternative to aid in the overall reduction of treatment costs.

Lack of Scientific Evidence and Regulatory Approvals to Arrest Demand

Demand for natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies are expected to witness confinements of the lack of scientific evidence to back their effectiveness. Further, multiple researchers are questioning the utility of the remedies raising suspicion about the effectiveness of natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies. For instance, a recent research considered homeopathy as nothing more than placebo while dismissing the claims that suggested the medicinal system was capable of treating cancer, asthma, and other chronic diseases. Another research by the Australian National Health and Medical Council revealed that they found no clear evidence pointing to the effectiveness of homeopathy in the treatment of any health ailments. In addition, lack of regulations to certify medications as homeopathic add obstacles to growth of the natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market. For instance, the American Food and Drug Administration clearly states that it has no regulations or system in place to label products as homeopathic and any homeopathic medication being sold in the US has not been tested for safety or effectiveness.

Definition

Medication for the treatment of cold, sore throat, and cough derived from natural substances fall under the purview of natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies. Ayurvedic medicines, homeopathic medicines, herbal medicines, traditional Chinese medicines, and other traditional and natural form of medications are examples of natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies.

About the Report

The report on the natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market provides invaluable actionable insights about various market dynamics that influence the natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market. The natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market report provides a detailed analysis of the current scenario along with an authentic forecast of the natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market.

The report highlights the key drivers that are propelling the growth of the natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market. A region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market has also been included in the report.

Market Structure

The report on natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market is divided into syrups and drops, tablets and capsules, powders, pellets, and drink mixes, inhalers, sprays, and rubs, and lozenges.

Based on the distribution channel, the natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, e-commerce and mail-order pharmacies.

Research Methodology

The report on natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market is a consequence of an elaborate and robust research process. The information and data provided in the report on natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market has been obtained through primary and secondary research processes. Interviews with industry savants, manufacturers, and distributors from the natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market formed the basis of the primary research.

The results obtained from the secondary research process was triangulated with the information collected from the primary phase of research to filter out erroneous information and provide an accurate forecast of the natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market.

