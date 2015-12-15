Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Growth Factors, Technological Advancement and Trends by Manufacturers: Berlin Packaging, CCL Industries, Co-Pak, Signode India, ROPACK INC, Reelvision, PCI Pharma Services

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging business research report works as a best solution to know the trends and opportunities in the industry. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging business research report has been framed with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data. This report gives broader perspective of the market place with its all-inclusive market insights and analysis. The information, statistics, facts and figures delivered via this report helps companies in industry to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the conditions of demand. In the report; a meticulous investment analysis is given which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the market players.

Global pharmaceutical contract packaging market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.47% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for pharmaceutical drugs and technological advancement in packaging are the factor for the growth of this market.

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market By Product (Flexible Packaging, Plastic Containers, Glass Containers, Caps/Closures), Drug Type (Autacoids & Related Drugs, Cardiovascular Medicines, Contraceptives, Cancer Therapies, Hormone Replacement, Others), Drug Form (Oral, Injectable), Packaging (Plastic bottles, Blister packs, Pouches, Parenteral containers, Pre- Filled Syringes), Industry (Small Molecule, Biopharmaceutical, Vaccine), Type (Sterile, Non- Sterile), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market

Pharmaceutical contract packaging relates to outsourcing to third party suppliers of packaging operations. In this the pharma companies seeks services from the other companies for the packaging of their drugs. This helps them to save time and expenses. Some of the common types of these packaging are plastic containers, glass containers, flexible packaging, caps, closures and others. They can used for the packaging of different drugs

Top Key Players:

Berlin Packaging, CCL Industries, Co-Pak, Signode India, ROPACK INC, Reelvision, PCI Pharma Services, Multi-Pack Solutions LLC, Unicep, Sharp, Reed-Lane, Aphena Pharma Solutions, Southwest Packaging., Catalent, Inc, AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Daito Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd., NIPRO, Cradel Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Gerresheimer AG and others.

Market Drivers:

o Increasing demand for sustainable packaging will drive the market growth

o Growing number of new medicines in the market will also accelerate the demand for this market

o Rising geriatric population will also enhance the market growth

o Strict protocols associated with the packaging will also drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

o Restricted information sharing with contract packagers will hinder the market growth

o Risk associated with the poor quality of the product will also restrain the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

o In July 2019, Probiotec announced the acquisition of ABS. Following the takeover of South Pack Laboratories (SPL) in 2017, the company is planning to increase their footprint in the pharmaceutical industry and assumed that the combination of the important strength of Probiotec in contract manufacturing will be beneficial for all the company

o In March 2018, PCI Pharma announced the acquisition of Pharmaceutical Packaging Professionals. This acquisition is done so that PCI can provide outsourcing services to their customers. This acquisition will help company support their customer throughout the drug development lifecycle

Market Segmentations:

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market is segmented on the basis of

o Product

o Drug Type

o Drug Form

o Packaging

o Industry

o Type

o Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product

o Flexible Packaging

o Plastic Containers

o Glass Containers

o Caps/Closures

By Drug Type

o Autacoids & Related Drugs

o Cardiovascular Medicines

o Contraceptives

o Cancer Therapies

o Hormone Replacement

o Others

By Drug Form

o Oral

o Injectable

By Packaging

o Plastic Bottles

o Blister Packs

o Pouches

o Parenteral Containers

o Pre- Filled Syringes

By Industry

o Small Molecule

o Biopharmaceutical

o Vaccine

By Type

o Sterile

o Non- Sterile

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada,

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market

Global pharmaceutical contract packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pharmaceutical contract packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

