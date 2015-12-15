North America Medical Equipment Maintenance Market 2020-2025 || Leading Players are AGFA-GEVAERT, Canon Inc, Drägerwerk AG & CO. KGaA

North America medical equipment maintenance market is expected to reach USD 23,065.3 million by 2025 from USD 13,070.0 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Points: North America Medical Equipment Maintenance Market : Siemens AG is going to dominate the North America medical equipment maintenance market followed by GE Healthcare and Philips Healthcare. Some of the other players are AGFA-GEVAERT, Canon Inc, Drägerwerk AG & CO. KGaA, Medtronic, Hitachi, Ltd, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, B. Braun, HOYA Corporation among others.

The imaging equipment segment is dominating the North America medical equipment maintenance market with the market share 32.2%.

The preventive maintenance is dominating the medical equipment maintenance market with 45.1% market share, growing at the highest CAGR 7.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

North America Medical Equipment Maintenance market analysis document contains basic, secondary and advanced information related to the global status, recent trends, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2019 – 2025. Market research data included in this report lend a hand to businesses for planning of strategies related to investment, revenue generation, production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. Furthermore, North America Medical Equipment Maintenance report presents the data and information for actionable, most recent, and real-time market insights which makes it easier to even reach to the critical business decisions.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as rising focus on preventive medical equipment maintenance, technological advancements for complex equipment maintenance and increasing number of public-private partnerships. On the other hand, high initial cost & significant maintenance expenditure is hampering the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation: North America Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

North America medical equipment maintenance market is segmented on the basis of device into imaging equipment, endoscopic device surgical instrument, electro-medical equipment and others. In 2018, imaging equipment is expected to dominate the market with 32.2% market share and is expected to reach 7,769.9 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

North America medical maintenance equipment market is segmented on the basis of services type into preventive maintenance, corrective maintenance, and operational maintenance. In 2018, North America preventive maintenance market is expected to dominate market with 45.1% market share and is expected to reach 10,696.0 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

North America medical maintenance equipment market is segmented on the basis of service provider into original equipment manufacturers, independent service organizations and in-house maintenance. In 2018, North America medical maintenance equipment original equipment manufacturers market is expected to dominate market with 47.0% market share and is expected to reach 23,052.2 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

North America medical maintenance equipment market is segmented on the basis of end-user into public-sector organizations and private-sector organizations. In 2018, North America medical maintenance equipment private-sector organizations market is expected to dominate market with 56.9% market share and is expected to reach 13,341.1 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Key Drivers: North America Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for North America medical equipment maintenance market are rising focus on preventive medical equipment maintenance, technological advancements for complex equipment maintenance and increasing number of public-private partnerships.

On the other hand, high initial cost & significant maintenance expenditure is hampering the growth of the market.

Features mentioned in the report

Changing market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the North America Medical Equipment Maintenance Market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape of North America Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

