Wind Tunnel Market Report Offers Intelligence and Forecast till 2017 – 2027

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global wind tunnel market is highly concentrated with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25%–30% of the market share. A few of the key players operating in the global wind tunnel market are listed below:

Aerolab LLC.

Aiolos

Altair Engineering, Inc.

Atlas Obscura.

BMT

Boeing.

Calspan

DALLARA

Deutsche WindGuard GmbH

DNW

HORIBA, Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation.

MDPI

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

PCB Piezotronics, Inc.

Pininfarina

Global Wind Tunnel Market–Research Scope

The global wind tunnel market can be segmented based on:

Design Type

Air Speed

Testing Type

Distribution channel

Alignment

Application

Region

Global Wind Tunnel Market, by Design Type

Open Circuit Wind Tunnels

Closed Circuit Wind Tunnel

Global Wind Tunnel Market, by Air Speed

Supersonic

Transonic

Subsonic

Hypersonic

Global Wind Tunnel Market, by Testing Type

Model Scale Testing

Full Scale Testing

Global Wind Tunnel Market, by Distribution Channel

Direct sale (OEM)

Indirect sales

Global Wind Tunnel Market, by Alignment

Horizontal

Vertical

Global Wind Tunnel Market, by Application

Transportation

Building Construction

Wind Energy

Racing Championships

Training and Simulation

Adventure Sports Skydiving

Aerospace and Defense

Global Wind Tunnel Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Sweden Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



