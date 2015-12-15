Global Network-as-a-Service Market is Booming at a highest CAGR by 2026 with Top Competitors like: IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, VMware, Citrix Systems, Cisco

With the competitive analysis of the major players in the market, this report lends a hand to businesses in taking better moves for improving their product and sales. By taking into account strategic profiling of key players in the industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions, the report helps businesses improve their strategies to sell goods and services.

Global Network-as-a-Service Market is growing at a CAGR of 49.3% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026 according to Research Experts at Data Bridge Market Research. An increasing need to have a superior quality, security, and simplify cloud-based internet connectivity is expected to drive the WANaaS type in the Network as a Service Market.

Get Exclusive Sample Report at: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-network-service-market

Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) is a cloud model which provides businesses with network services over the Internet on pay-per-use or subscription consumption models. The biggest advantage of NaaS is that it is flexible, and also has network capacity, and scalability. This is cost-saving for the businesses that are running applications from many years. The complexities are easily taken care of by the service provider. It is widely applicable in transportation and logistics, IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail, banking, financial services, and insurance, healthcare, others. Opportunities in controller applications and value-added reseller may act as the major driver in the growth of network-as-a-service market.

Major Key players profiled in this report are:

Cisco, Juniper Networks, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, VMware, Inc, ARYAKA NETWORKS, INC., AT&T, Alcatel Lucent, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Ciena Corporation, Aerohive, Akamai Technologies, Masergy, Citrix Systems, Inc., Level 3 Communications, LLC,and others.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Network expansion

Opportunities in controller applications and value-added reseller (VAR) products

Optimized bandwidth usage

Reduced network traffic, transparent network visibility, and reduced network maintenance

Data security and privacy concerns

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Market Segmentation

Market Overview

Executive Summary

Premium Insights

Global, By Component

Product Type

Delivery

Industry Type

Geography

Company Landscape

Company Profiles

Related Reports

Get TOC for Full Analysis of Report at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-network-service-market&skp

Today’s businesses call for greatly focused, widespread and detail-oriented market information so that the idea about the market landscape is absolutely clear. The market report has been generated with a combination of in depth industry insights and newest tools and technologies. They gives estimations about the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segment type and market application. The research work, market insights and analysis is carried out thoroughly in this report that puts forth marketplace clearly into the centre of attention.

Segmentation:

The global network-as-a-service market is segmented on the basis of type into LAN as a service, and WAN as a service.

On the basis of component, the global network-as-a-service market is segmented into infrastructure, and technology service.

On the basis of application, the global network-as-a-service market is segmented into bandwidth on demand, network function virtualization, V-CPE, and integrated network security as a service.

On the basis of vertical, the global network-as-a-service market is segmented into transportation and logistics, IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail, banking, financial services, and insurance, healthcare, others.

On the basis of geography, the global network-as-a-service market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Inquiry Before Buying at:https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-network-service-market&skp

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]