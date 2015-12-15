Video Surveillance Market Size By Product Type, By Application, By Competitive Landscape, Trends And Forecast

The Global Video Surveillance Market report is a proficient and deep dive study on the current state also focuses on the major drivers, Video Surveillance market strategies and impressive growth of the key players. Worldwide Video Surveillance Industry also offers granular study of the dynamics, revenue, segmentation, share forecasts and allows you to take better business decision. The report serves vital statistics on the market stature of the leading manufacturers and is a important source of guidance and advice for companies and individuals involved in the Video Surveillance industry.

The global video surveillance market is expected to reach USD 72.43 billion by 2025 from USD 35.23 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Video Surveillance Market, By System Type (Analog Video Surveillance Systems, IP Video Surveillance Systems), Offering (Hardware, Software, Video Surveillance-As-A-Service, Installation, Maintenance Services), Vertical(Commercial, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Residential, Public Facility, Industrial), Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)-Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Video Surveillance Market Defination:

Video surveillance is a system of monitoring an area through capturing video images or extracted information to be compressed, stored or transmitted over communication networks or digital data link. Security systems have become a significant issue for enterprises, government buildings, and public places. The market is exhibiting a strong growth due to rising threats of criminal activity and terrorism. The market is significantly being driven by the rising safety and security concerns, increasing usage of IP cameras, and government investments in surveillance projects in public places. However, the high capacity storage limitations ,and privacy issuesres train the growth of the market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising safety and security concerns

Increasing usage of IP Cameras

Growing adoption of cloud storage

Technological advancements in video surveillance

Government investments in surveillance projects in public places

High quality imaging and high capacity storage

Privacy issues

Top Key Players:

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd ,

Axis Communications AB,

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH,

FLIR® Systems, Inc,

Avigilon,

HANWHA TECHWIN Co, LTD,

The Infinova Group,

BCDVideo,CP plus International,

Panasonic India,

Tiandy,

Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co.,Ltd,

VIVOTEK Inc,

NICE Limited,

Schneider Electric,

Fermax Electronica S.A.U. ,

SAMSUNG,

TVT Digital Technology co.,LTD(TVT Digital),

Napco Security Company, Inc.,

MOBOTIX AG,

Kocom Co., Ltd ,

COMMAX Co.,Ltd

many more.

Market Segmentations:

Global Video Surveillance Market is segmented into

System

Component

Vertical

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of System into analog Video Surveillance Systems, IP video surveillance systems, and biometrics surveillance systems.

On the basis of Component, the global video surveillance market is further segmented into hardware, software, video surveillance as a service, and installation, maintenance, and repair services.The hardware segment is further sub-segmented into camera, monitor, server, storage, and others.

On the basis of Vertical, the global video surveillance market is further segmented into commercial, infrastructure, military & defense,residential, institutional, and industrial.

On the basis of Geography the Video Surveillance Market is segmented into:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Company Share Analysis: Global Video Surveillance Market

The global video surveillance market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) report includes market shares of market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2018 , Avigilon introduced the new unusual motion detection technology in the field of video analytics and automation to surveillance.

