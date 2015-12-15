Dicyandiamide Market: Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share During 2019-2026

The global Dicyandiamide market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Dicyandiamide market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Dicyandiamide market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Dicyandiamide market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Dicyandiamide market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

segmented as follows:

Dicyandiamide Market: by grade type

Electronic Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

Dicyandiamide Market: by application

Pharmaceuticals

Epoxy Laminates

Slow-release Fertilizers

Flame Retardants

Dye Fixing

Water Treatment

Others (gun powder, air bags, paper sizing, etc.)

Dicyandiamide Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy France Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

China is the largest manufacturing and exporting country for dicyandiamide

Only one manufacturer has a dicyandiamide manufacturing facility outside Asia

Pharmaceutical is the major application segment for dicyandiamide

Pharmaceutical and industrial are the key types of grades for dicyandiamide during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period

The market in India is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Each market player encompassed in the Dicyandiamide market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Dicyandiamide market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

