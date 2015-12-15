Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Research Report 2019 Analysis and Forecast To 2035
The global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Baldor Electric Company, Inc.
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
Siemens AG
Toshiba Corporation
Hitachi Ltd.
Emerson Electric Corp.
Johnson Electric
DRS Technologies Inc.
General Electric Company
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Above 60V
41V60V
31V40V
21V30V
10V20V
9V and below
Segment by Application
Automation
Consumer Electronics
Residential & Commercial
Automotive & Transportation
Lab Equipment
Medical
Military/Aerospace
Each market player encompassed in the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
