Good Growth Opportunities in Patient Handling Equipment Market

Patient Handling Equipment Market (2018) Report Provides an in-depth summary of Patient Handling Equipment Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Patient Handling Equipment Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

The latest report about the Patient Handling Equipment market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Patient Handling Equipment market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/5788?source=atm

Leading manufacturers of Patient Handling Equipment Market:

Patient Handling Equipment Market: Overview

The international market for patient handling equipment market has been prophesized to rise at a robust CAGR rate of 10.4% over the forecast timeframe that extends from 2017 to 2024. Such a growth of the market for patient handling equipment market is primarily due to the rising risk of caregivers’ injury, increasing geriatric population, and also the risk of injury to the patients while handling them manually. Apart from that, other factors such as rising incidences of disabilities, implementation of rules and regulations that pertain to the safety and security at many of the healthcare facilities.

As the report on global patient handling equipment estimates, the said market would be worth around US$ 22.4 bn towards the end of forecast period, i.e. by 2024. The estimated amount at the end of 2024 has substantially risen from an evaluated market valuation of US$11.2 bn in the year 2017. The industry of healthcare is at present thriving in many a number of emerging and developed economies.

Patient Handling Equipment Market: Trends and Opportunities

The international market for patient handling equipment is experiencing many new favorable market options such as the provision of rental that is coming up as a trend in the market amongst those patients who need lifts and slings for a short period of time in the settings of healthcare system. In addition to that, the arrangement for flexible payment option of rent makes providers of rent to manage flow of cash all the year around. These various factors are anticipated to further spearhead the growth of the said market. The drivers that are primarily responsible for the growth of the market include factors such the soaring need for aversion of musculoskeletal injuries that could happen both to the patients and to the care givers owing to physical actions like manual uplifting of patients. In those cases, the said patient handling equipment are regarded as the apt choice to uplift patients in the right way. In addition to that, the savings on manual labor could now be utilized for the procurement of equipment like medical beds that come with assistive technology, patient lifts, and many such types of equipment. Such patient handling equipment eventually diminishes the role that caregivers play in helping patients.

Patient Handling Equipment Market: Geographical Analysis

The market research study on patient handling equipment also comes with regional analysis and segmentations of the said market. In accordance with the said study, the market spreads across the regions of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific (APAC). Emerging economies such as Sri Lanka, India, and China lack regulatory and legal protocols associated with handling of caregivers and patients. As such, the system of healthcare in these parts of the world can be considered moderately fragmented. The market is marked with the presence of medium and small scale end-users that are devoid of the benefits arising out of patient handling equipment.

However, owing to the political pressures coming out of international bodies that pressurize on improving services of the healthcare segment worldwide, it is prophesized that many countries would now be coming out with new rules and regulations for the progress of healthcare system that centers on patients. These initiatives by various governments are meant for the improvement the standard and quality of patient care and as such the same are anticipated to bolster market growth.

Patient Handling Equipment Market: Company Profiling

Taking vendor landscape into consideration, the market for patient handling equipment can be regarded as moderately fragmented and the market players has been focusing on strategically important moves like partnerships, mergers and acquisitions so as to reinforce their hold on the said market.

The prominent market players that are operating in the world market for patient handling equipment are ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge Group), DJO Global, Invacare Corporation, Patterson Medical, Stryker Corporation, Joerns Healthcare LLC, and Hill-Rom Holdings. The company, ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge Group), is considered as the leading market player in the international market for patient handling equipment in the year 2017.

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market, by Devices Laser devices Rotational devices Orbital devices Directional devices



Patient Handling Equipment Market, by Product Type Lifting Slings Wheelchairs Medical Beds Ambulatory Aids Shower, Bath and Toileting Equipment Others



Patient Handling Equipment Market, by End User Hospital Nursing Home Assisted Living Facility Home Healthcare Others (Trauma, Rehabilitation & Paramedical Centers)



Patient Handling Equipment Market, by Geography North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific Rest of the World Latin America Middle East & Africa



Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/5788?source=atm

Scope of The Patient Handling Equipment Market Report:

This research report for Patient Handling Equipment Market explores different topics such as product scope, product market by end users or application, product market by region, the market size for the specific product Type, sales and revenue by region forecast the Market size for various segments. The Report provides detailed information regarding the Major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Patient Handling Equipment market. The Patient Handling Equipment Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Patient Handling Equipment market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

A detailed overview of the geographical and competitive sphere of the Patient Handling Equipment market:

The Patient Handling Equipment market report offers a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape of the business in question.

Data pertaining to the market share amassed by each company and the sales area are elaborated in the report.

The products manufactured by the firms, their details, specifications and application frame of reference are revealed in the report.

The report profiles the companies operating within the Patient Handling Equipment market through a basic overview, along with their respective profit margins, price trends, etc.

The research report incorporates the regional landscape of the Patient Handling Equipment market by presenting explicit details.

The regional landscape has been characterized into United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia & India.

The report encompasses details concerning each region’s market share, as well as the growth opportunities that have been strategized for each region.

The estimated growth rate that each region expected to acquire over the projected timeline has also been stated in the study.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/5788?source=atm

Table of Content of The Report

Chapter 1- Patient Handling Equipment Industry Overview:

1.1 Definition of Patient Handling Equipment

1.2 Brief Introduction of Major Classifications

1.3 Brief Introduction of Major Applications

1.4 Brief Introduction of Major Regions

Chapter 2- Production Market Analysis:

2.1 Global Production Market Analysis

2.1.1 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

2.1.2 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 3- Sales Market Analysis:

3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis

Chapter 4- Consumption Market Analysis:

4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis

4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter 5- Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6- Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 7- Major Classification Analysis

Chapter 8- Major Application Analysis

Chapter 9- Industry Chain Analysis:

9.1 Up Stream Industries Analysis

9.2 Manufacturing Analysis