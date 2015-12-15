EMI Shielding Materials Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2019-2027
Global EMI Shielding Materials Market: by Material
- Conductive Coatings
- Metals
- Conductive Plastics
- Laminates
- Others
Global EMI Shielding Materials Market: by Application
- Automotive
- Defense
- Electronics
- Telecommunications
- Aerospace
- Medical
Global EMI Shielding Materials Market: by Region/ Sub-region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- EMI shielding materials are used in a wide range of applications such as automotive, electronics, defense, telecommunications, aerospace, and medical. These provide a coating around the integrated chips to prevent them from being affected by electromagnetic frequencies caused by other devices. Electromagnetic frequencies can also be harmful to human beings.
- In terms of material, the conductive coatings segment dominated the EMI shielding materials market in 2017
- Based on application, the demand for EMI shielding materials in the defense segment was similar to that of the electronics segment in 2017. Over the last few years, the demand for EMI shielding materials has been rising significantly in the defense segment due to innovation and development of new technologies and devices.
- Asia Pacific was a lucrative market for EMI shielding materials in 2017, due to the prevalence of a high number of manufacturing facilities in major economies such as China, Japan, and India
- The cost of EMI shielding materials varies considerably dependent upon the material such as conductive coatings, conductive plastics, laminates, and others
The study objectives of EMI Shielding Materials Market Report are:
To analyze and research the EMI Shielding Materials market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the EMI Shielding Materials manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions EMI Shielding Materials market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the EMI Shielding Materials market.
