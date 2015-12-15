Industrial Rubber Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2021

In this report, the global Industrial Rubber market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber Styrene Butadiene Rubber Polybutadiene Rubber Butyl Rubber Nitrile Rubber Chloroprene Rubber Ethylene-propylene Rubber Silicone Rubber Others



By Processing Method

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Extrusion

Others

By End User

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Industrial Machinery & Equipment

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components of the value chain in the global industrial rubber market. In the final section of the report on the global industrial rubber market, a competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global industrial rubber market manufacturers, retailers, and distributors. The report also contains company profiles of some of the key players in the market.

Research Methodology

To deduce the market size of the global industrial rubber market, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, key data points such as region-wise split and market split by product type, processing method, end user and region; and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The report begins with sizing the base year in terms of value and volume. This forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, Persistence Market Research triangulates the data via a different analysis based on the supply side, demand side, and other dynamics of the global industrial rubber market. To develop the market forecast, a factor analysis has been conducted to understand the impact of various forces/factors on the target market. It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, the report not only provides forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyzes the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the global industrial rubber market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity analysis is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global industrial rubber market. Further, to understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global industrial rubber market, Persistence Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global industrial rubber market.

