Greek Yogurt Market Expected to Witness an Imperishable Growth over 2017 to 2022

FMR’s latest report on Greek Yogurt Market

The recent market intelligence study by FMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Greek Yogurt market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at FMR find that the Greek Yogurt Market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Greek Yogurt among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

After reading the Greek Yogurt Market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that impact the overall growth of the Greek Yogurt Market

Grasp the market outlook in terms of value and volume

Study the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each stakeholder operating in the Greek Yogurt Market

Learn about the manufacturing techniques of Greek Yogurt in brief

Figure out the positive and negative factors impacting the product sales

What kind of questions the Greek Yogurt Market report answers?

Why is region witnessing the slowest demand growth for Greek Yogurt ?

What kind of agreements are the players entering into in the global Greek Yogurt Market?

Which sub-segment will lead the global Greek Yogurt Market by 2029 by product?

by product? Which Greek Yogurt market players hold significant shares in terms of value and volume?

What alternatives are consumers looking for in the global Greek Yogurt Market?

Competitive Landscape

In February 2019, Danone North America announced to expand its largest production facility in DuBois, Pennsylvania to increase the production of plant-based foods, including yogurt, to meet the growing consumer demand.

In January 2019, General Mills’ Fiber One launched ‘Fiber One Strawberries’ and ‘Vanilla Clusters’ to expand its cereal portfolio. The new variety aims to delight consumer looking for new fiber-rich option in the cereal section that will help improve their fiber intake.

In August 2018, Chobani, a leading player in the Greek yogurt market, released a new Savor line of products as alternatives to traditional condiments and sour cream which can be directly squeezed onto any dish. The new line of products includes two different varieties: one made with low-fat milk and the other with whole milk.

Other leading players in the Greek yogurt market include FAGE USA Dairy Industry, Wallaby Yogurt Company, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Cabot, Vivartia Holding S.A, Trader Joe's, and Nestle SA.

Fact.MR report offers all-inclusive insights into the competitive scenario of the Greek yogurt market, request a summary of the report.

Additional Insights

Spoonable Greek Yogurt to Remain the Most Preferred Product

Compared to drinkable Greek yogurt, the spoonable variants are likely to emerge as a highly preferred product in the global market of Greek yogurt, bringing more than US$ 4 billion in 2018. The segment accounts for nearly three-fourth share of the global Greek yogurt market, and the trend is expected to continue in the coming years.

On the basis of package type, Greek yogurt available in cups and tubs is envisaged to gain high traction, securing more than two-third revenue share in Greek yogurt market in 2017. Meanwhile, bottled Greek yogurt is also foreseen to witness robust sales during 2017-2022.

While modern trade continues to remain a lucrative sales channel for Greek yogurt market, specialty stores and convenience stores are anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

The recent report published by Fact.MR on Greek yogurt market is a result of an exhaustive and detailed research methodology. The reliable and comprehensive insights into global Greek yogurt market are obtained through a two-step research process involving primary as well as secondary resources. The secondary research was carried out by studying paid resources, trade journals, and other associated publications relevant to Greek yogurt market. The primary research, on the other hand, involved interviewing industry experts. Along with a historical analysis, results from these processes were triangulated to determine the accurate and exhaustive forecast data of global Greek yogurt market for the 2017-2022 period.

