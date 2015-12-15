Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market expected to reach at US$ 478.84 Mn by the end of 2027

Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Telecom Billing, Cloud Billing, IoT Billing); Component (Solution, Services); Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premise, Hybrid)

Growing adoption of IoT is one of the prominent factors for the growth of telecom billing and revenue management market

Latest market study on “Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market to 2027 by Type (Telecom Billing, Cloud Billing, IoT Billing); Component (Solution, Services); Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premise, Hybrid)– Global Analysis and Forecast”, the global telecom billing and revenue management market was valued at US$ 16.5 Bn in 2018. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Billing systems are a part of accounts payable as customers frequently use services from other firms such as long-distance, wireless roaming, and call completion through other networks. Revenue management help to predict the behavior of customers, so that product accessibility and price can be improved to generate the maximum amount of revenue possible. In the last few decades, global telecom operators and Communication Service Providers (CSP’s) have experienced a significant change in numbers of end-users and their varying demands.

On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud, on-premise, and hybrid. Based on the geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

For More Information Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000103/

Company Profiles :

Accenture PLC

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Amdocs, Inc.

Cerillion PLC

CSG Systems International, Inc.

Ericsson

goTransverse International, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Redknee, Inc.

SAP SE

XURA

Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market

Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market – By Component

Solution Billing Management Account Management

Services Professional Services Managed services



Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market – By Type

Telecom Billing

Cloud Billing

IoT Billing

Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market – By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Hybrid

Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



Purchase this Premium Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000103/

Reasons to Buy :

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global telecom billing and revenue management market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global telecom billing and revenue management market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.