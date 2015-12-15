Display Driver Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2018 to 2028

Segmentation- Display Driver Market

competitive landscape of display driver market include,

In February 2019, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation released second generation 0.13 micron 18V high voltage process technology, which is dedicated for high performance source driver IC for LCD as well as OLED TVs.

In January 2019, Samsung Electronics introduced a display driver IC, which the company says can enhance the efficiency and performance of 8K TVs. Known as 36CT93P DDI, the new DDIC boasts up to 4Gbps intra-panel data transfer speeds as it has inbuilt connected standard interface for TV (USI-T) 2.0.

In August 2018, a software company Synaptics, announced sampling of its novel ClearView R63455 DDIC, which the company says is the first DDIC to feature dual-display 2K resolution along with foveal transport compatibility for HMDs.

Display Driver Market – Dynamics

OLED Display Technology & Flexible Displays Bringing Significant Traction to Display Driver Market

The adoption of OLED display and flexible display technology is growing rapidly owing to their manifold advantages over LCD display technology. Manufacturers of hand-held devices, such as mobile phones, camcorders, and digital cameras are increasingly equipping their products with OLED displays on account of evolving consumer preference. With rich-features, such as a simple-cum-elegant structure, flexible form factors, color depth, and high contrast ratio, the adoption of OLED display technology has grown significantly in recent years. OLED displays are penetrating the display ecosystem at a high rate, which in turn is providing an impetus to the growth of OLED display driver market.

Growing Adoption of Display Drivers in Small Devices Boosting Market Potential

As display panels in smartphones play a significant role in brand and product differentiation, the TDDI solutions are witnessing considerable traction from the smartphone industry. The demand for TDDI as well as COF-based display drivers is likely to increase on the back of rapidly expanding display technology, growing adoption of flexible display panels, and emergence of full-view displays in smartphones. TDDI solutions are witnessing traction, owing to the rapid growth of the market for full-screen smartphone displays, for which the inclusion of TDDI solutions was among the numerous key requirements. Furthermore, with demand for the larger screen-to-body ratio typical of full-screen smartphone displays likely to become more pervasive, TDDI combined with COF solutions are likely to witness increased traction.

Manufacturers Eying Advancing Technology to Gain an Extra Edge in Competitive Display Drivers Market

Amid the highly competitive display driver market, stakeholders are closely watching the display panel market to create unique growth strategies. They are increasingly eyeing at the emerging display technologies, including true quantum dot and micro-LED, which will play a significant role in display panel market in forthcoming years. Furthermore, the growing construction of novel OLED and LCD panel manufacturing facilities, adoption of advanced technology in TDDI-type display drivers, and development of COF-based display drivers, are also creating lucrative growth opportunities for display driver manufacturers.

South Korea Remains Lucrative for Growth in Display Driver Market

South Korea has been creating lucrative opportunities for stakeholders and is expected to push the market further, owing to a significant OLED display panel production in the country. Consequently, the adoption of OLED-based display drivers in electronic devices is increasing in South Korea. Furthermore, the hefty investments from LG Display and Samsung in OLED technology coupled with their production expansion in the country has been aiding South Korea in dominating the display driver market in terms of size.

Display Driver Market – Segmentation

Based on driver type the display driver market is segmented into:

DDIC

TDDI

Based on package type the display driver market is segmented into:

COF (Chip-On-Film)

COG (Chip-On-Glass)

Based on device the display driver market is segmented into:

Smartphone

Television

Automotive

Smart Wearables

HMD

Monitor

Based on display technology the display driver market is segmented into:

LCD

OLED

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the display driver market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to display driver market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Display driver market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Display driver Market Segments

Display driver Market Dynamics

Display driver Market Size

Display driver Market Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in Display driver Market

Competition & Companies involved in Display driver Market

Technology in Display driver Market

Value Chain

Display driver market regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada) display driver market

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) display driver market

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe) display driver market

CIS and Russia display driver market

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea) display driver market

Japan display driver market

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel) display driver market

The display driver report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with display driver market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on display driver market segments and geographies

Display driver Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and Products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

