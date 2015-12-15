Releases New Report on the Beacon Market

In 2029, the Beacon market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Beacon market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Beacon market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Beacon market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Beacon market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Beacon market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well established players of the market including Aruba Networks Inc, Gimbal, Estimote Inc., Kontakt.io and Radius Networks, Inc. among others. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by innovating novel beacon lights. For instance, in June 2017, Aruba Networks Inc. has further altered its offerings which uses Internet of Things (IoT), by introducing a location based asset tracking solution in collaboration with its wireless platforms. This can have a positive impact on the beacon offerings of the company. Additionally, in April 2018, Kontakt.io formed a partnership with Cassia Networks, a Bluetooth IoT solution provider to offer enhanced Bluetooth beacon offerings to its customers.

Global Beacon Market

Global Beacon Market, by End-use Industry

Retail

Advertising

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Others

Global Beacon Market, by Technology

iBeacon

Eddystone

Others

Global Beacon Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Global Beacon Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Research Methodology of Beacon Market Report

The global Beacon market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Beacon market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Beacon market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.