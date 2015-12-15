Global Anti-Jamming Market Trends by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

Anti-Jamming Market Research Report represents the current situation of the market based Companies Investments For 2019, Innovations ,Expecting Growth , And High CAGR% Rate Brief Analysis of all the major factors that are expected to impact its demand in the near future, it evaluates the state of the market by 2025. The report takes stock of the global market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment viability. It also offers quantitative and qualitative analysis of every feature of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. The aim of the report is to allow the readers to concentrate on the classifications on the basis of product qualifications, standing competitive landscape and the market’s incomes with profitability.

Global Anti-Jamming Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.85 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.69 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rising market value can be attributed to the demand of GPS technology in military and the rapid developments going on in the GPS infrastructure.

Major Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Anti-Jamming Market are

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES,

Raytheon Company,

Cobham plc,

HEXAGON,

Mayflower Communications,

FURUNO ELECTRIC CO.LTD.,

Harris Corporation,

BAE Systems,

u-blox,

InfiniDome,

Lockheed Martin Corporation,

Boeing,

Thales Group,

L3 Technologies Inc.,

Chemring Group PLC,

navcours, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.,

Hertz Systems,

Forsberg Services Ltd.

Competitive Analysis Global Anti-Jamming Market

The Global Anti-Jamming Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anti-jamming market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America

Table OF Content

Chapter 1: Market Dynamics

Chapter 2: Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Strategies and Partnerships

2.1.1 Product Launches

2.1.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture and Collaborations

2.1.3 Business Expansion

2.1.4 Others

2.1.5 Merger & Acquisition

2.2 Industry Attractiveness

2.3 Leading Player Analysis

Chapter 3: Industry Analysis

3.1 Patent Analysis

3.2 Consortium and Associations

3.3 Supply Chain Analysis

Market Drivers:

Increasing applications of GPS in military as well as commercially is expected to drive the market growth

Ongoing developments in the GPS infrastructure and the increasing issues of jamming with unmanned vehicles is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Availability of cheaper substitutes to GPS is expected to restrain the market growth

Presence of older GPS options and their incompatibility with the modern technology is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation:Global Anti-Jamming Market

By Receiver Type

Military & Government Grade

Commercial Transportation Grade

By Anti-Jamming Technique

Nulling Technique

Beam Steering Technique

Civilian Techniques

By Application

Flight Control

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Position, Navigation & Timing

Targeting

Casualty Evacuation

Others

By End-User

Military

Airborne

Ground

Naval

Unmanned Vehicles

Civilian

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

