Resveratrol Market to Register Unwavering Growth During 2019 – 2029

Key Players

The global Resveratrol market is competitive. Some of the key players in global resveratrol market include of DSM Nutritionals, Sabinsa Corporation, MAYPRO Industries, Interhealth, Laurus Labs Limited, Evolva, JF-NATURAL, Great Forest Biomedical, Resvitale LLC, Xieli Pharmaceutical, Endurance Product Company, and others. Many supplements manufacturers are taking interest to invest in global resveratrol market.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The global resveratrol market is growing and thus opening many opportunities for existing as well as emerging players. Manufacturers are investing in R&D as resveratrol has been a part of various research projects about its health benefits, in treatment or prevention of cardiovascular disease, cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, metabolic disorders, etc. With the increasing use of resveratrol in cosmetics and personal care products the manufacturers are trying to develop and launch application specific products. The growing trend of ‘move to natural’ proves to open many opportunities for the utilization of natural resveratrol in various products.

Global Resveratrol Market: A Regional Outlook

The global resveratrol market can be regionally segmented as North America, East Asia. Latin America, Europe, South Asia, Middle East & Africa and Oceania. North America, East Asia, and Europe are the key producer of resveratrol. The resveratrol market in East Asia region is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The increasing demand for natural and healthy products from European as well as North America region is expected to help the growth of resveratrol market over the forecast period.

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

