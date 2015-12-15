Flexible Paper Market 2020 are explored with Leading Players are Huhtamaki Group, International Paper, DS Smith, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD, others

Latest Report added to database “Global Flexible Paper Market Trends & Forecast 2019-2026” by Data Bridge Market Research

Global flexible paper market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The growth of this market is due to the growing demand of paper based packaging in pharmaceuticals, food and other industries in developed countries such as China, USA.

The Major players profiled in this report include Huhtamaki Group, International Paper, DS Smith, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD, Oji Holdings Corporation., Georgia-Pacific , Packaging Corporation of America , Detmold Group, Magnum Packaging, Mondi, Tetra Pak International, Smurfit Kappa, WestRock Company., Sonoco Products Company, Bryce Corporation, Visy, Pratt Industries, Inc., among others.

Competitive Rivalry-: The Flexible Paper report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

By Type (Uncoated Paper, Coater Paper, Sack Kraft Paper, Gift Wraps),

Application (Food & Beverages, Chemicals & Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Allied Industries, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods, Others)

The FLEXIBLE PAPER report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand of flexible paper packaging in electronics industries can fuel the market growth

High demand of folding cartons in premium snacks and alcoholic drinks packaging will drive the growth of the market

Increasing cost of production will restraint the market growth

PE coated flexible paper containers are difficult to recycle this can hamper the growth of the market

