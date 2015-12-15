In Vitro Diagnostics or IVD Market 2020-2026 || Key Players – F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Global In Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Market – Industry Trends – Forecast to 2026

Increasing use of Point-Of-Care Testing has increased the demand for In Vitro Diagnostics/IVD which will see the estimated value of it rise from USD 63.38 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 101.03 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Danaher, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sysmex Corporation, bioMérieux SA, DiaSorin, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies Inc., QIAGEN, Bayer AG, Hologic Inc., Cepheid, Diagnostica Stago S.A.S., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Quidel Corporation, OraSure Technologies Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., and ARKRAY Inc.

In Vitro Diagnostics or IVD market analysis document contains basic, secondary and advanced information related to the global status, recent trends, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2019 – 2026. Market research data included in this report lend a hand to businesses for planning of strategies related to investment, revenue generation, production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. Furthermore, In Vitro Diagnostics or IVD report presents the data and information for actionable, most recent, and real-time market insights which makes it easier to even reach to the critical business decisions.

Market Definition: Global In Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Market

In Vitro Diagnostics are tests that are performed on an individual’s blood/tissue sample. They are used to accurately test and diagnose diseases or any underlying conditions; they also help maintain constant monitoring over the patient’s health. Benefits of these diagnostic tests are that they help identify every individual’s best course of treatment.

Segmentation: Global In Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Market

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market : By Product & Service

  • Reagents & Kits
  • Instruments
  • Data Management Software
  • Services

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market : By Technology

  • Immunochemistry/Immunoassay
  • Clinical Chemistry
  • Molecular Diagnostics
  • Microbiology
  • Hematology
  • Coagulation & Hemostasis
  • Urinalysis
  • Others

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market : By Application

  • Infectious Diseases
  • Oncology/Cancer
  • Cardiology
  • Nephrology
  • Gastrointestinal Diseases

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market : By End-User

  • Laboratories
  • Large/Reference Laboratories
  • Medium-Sized Laboratories
  • Small Laboratories
  • Hospitals
  • Academics
  • Point-Of-Care Testing
  • Patient Self-Testing
  • Others

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market : By Geography

  • North America
  • South America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market: In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

  • In April 2018, Roche Diagnostics completed a USD 1.9 billion acquisition of Flatiron Health, that will expand the personalized health data of Roche
  • In February 2016, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics released the compact DxH500 hematology system, which would be able to deliver quick and accurate results with just a speck of blood

Market Drivers: In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

  • Increasing acceptance and establishment of Point-Of-Care Testing is expected to drive the market growth
  • Growing awareness about the benefits of recognized and personalized medicine for every individual

Market Restraints: In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

  • Constant upgradation in regulations by the authorities is expected to restrain the market growth
  • Reimbursement of these diagnostic tests is not completely established yet by the insurance companies which is expected to restrain the market growth

The In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market report provides insights on the following pointers:-

  1. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations
  2. Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market
  3. To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market” and its commercial landscape
  4. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the trocars market
  5. To understand the future outlook and prospects for In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market analysis and forecast.

