Software Composition Analysis Market 2020 Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2025

“Software composition analysis (SCA) is a tool which provides valuable data to developers by classifying the software susceptibilities and revealing the certificates for open source components. SCA vendors are providing open source tools and the functionality on outdated tools for safety assessment.”

Top Leading Key Players are: Synopsys, Sonatype, Veracode, WhiteHat Security and WhiteSource Software.

By Component

Solution

Services Professional services Support and maintenance Training and education Planning and consulting Managed services



Software Composition Analysis Market By Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Deployment Type

On-premises

Cloud

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Government and defense

Retail and e-commerce

Manufacturing

Automotive

Others (energy and utilities, education, and media and entertainment)

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Latin America

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Software Composition Analysis Market Overview, By Type

Chapter 5. Global Software Composition Analysis Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 6. Global Software Composition Analysis Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

