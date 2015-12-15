Procurement Analytics Market 2020 – Application, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Worldwide Forecast to 2025

Procurement Analytics market research reports focus on market size, market share, growth rate, manufacturers and forecasts by 2025. A new market research industry focusing on the market provides detailed analysis and forecasts. This market research report is based on factors that the company has completed in the marketplace and useful and useful elements for the business.

“Procurement analytics is the process of using quantitative methods to derive actionable insights and outcomes from data. It involves the capture and use of data to support fact based decision making and gaining competitive advantage.”

Top Leading Key Players are: SAP, Oracle, SAS, IBM, Coupa Software, Zycus, BRIDGEi2i Analytics, JAGGAER, Rosslyn Data Technologies, Genpact, Tamr, Simfoni, BirchStreet, Proactis and Sievo.

Based on components:

Solutions

Services Professional Services Training and Education Consulting Integration and Deployment Support and Maintenance Managed Services



Based on Application area:

Supply Chain Analytics

Risk Analytics

Spend Analytics

Demand Forecasting

Contract Management

Vendor Management

Based on Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Based on deployment type:

Cloud

On-premises

Based on Verticals:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Defense

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Telecom and IT

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing and

Others (Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Real Estate and Construction, and Education)

Based on region:

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan India Rest of APAC

MEA Middle East Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



